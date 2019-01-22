Cardi B shut down a Trump supporter who claimed she's 'not empowering' in the #MeToo era.

In case you haven't seen it yet, Cardi B's latest music video collaboration with City Girls is a tropical island full of women twerking and dancing and having the time of their lives.
While a lot of people loved the video and felt it was a fun female-powered utopia, others were left uninspired.
When the conservative video columnist Stephanie Hamill saw the video she was so turned off she tagged Cardi B in a tweet questioning the motives of the video, and more specifically, how a video showing nearly nude women dancing could be empowering.
"In the era of #MeToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftist, @Iamcardib, feel free to chime in. Thx," Hamill wrote.
In keeping with her request, a lot of women chimed to share the ways they found the video empowering.
A lot of people took the time to clarify that women dancing and being free with their bodies is the definition of empowerment, there are no men in the video, there is no male gaze - it's all about dancing and being free and unharmed.
Unsurprisingly, others roasted Hamill for not being able to enjoy a fun video and move along.
But the conversation truly reached its peak when Cardi B herself chimed in to clarify what she wanted the video to portray, and why women dancing and being free and shaking their butts is an act of empowerment and joy. Sexual expression in itself is not the same thing as being reduced to an object.
Needless to say, Cardi B's fans had the popcorn freshly popped and salted for this interaction.
While Hamill hasn't responded to Cardi B's response (at least not at the time of writing this), it's clear the floor is open for whatever rebuttal she may have in tow.