Cardi B shut down a Trump supporter who claimed she's 'not empowering' in the #MeToo era.

In case you haven't seen it yet, Cardi B's latest music video collaboration with City Girls is a tropical island full of women twerking and dancing and having the time of their lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=96&v=QryoOF5jEbc

While a lot of people loved the video and felt it was a fun female-powered utopia, others were left uninspired.

When the conservative video columnist Stephanie Hamill saw the video she was so turned off she tagged Cardi B in a tweet questioning the motives of the video, and more specifically, how a video showing nearly nude women dancing could be empowering.

In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?

Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in.

THX .. pic.twitter.com/59fyDxrYAz — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 21, 2019

"In the era of #MeToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftist, @Iamcardib, feel free to chime in. Thx," Hamill wrote.

In keeping with her request, a lot of women chimed to share the ways they found the video empowering.

Women doing whatever the fuck they want including IGNORING your dumb ass commentary is empowering. pic.twitter.com/zEPNl2ncpu — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 22, 2019