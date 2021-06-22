People are celebrating Carl Nassib, the first openly gay NFL player.

Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, made history by becoming the first openly gay active NFL player.

In a low-key Instagram video recorded from his home in Pennsylvania, Nassib looked to the camera and said, "I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest."

He also announced that he was partnering with The Trevor Project, donating $100,000 to the group that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ teens.

Nassib has played five seasons in the NFL. Before he was a Raider, he was a Cleveland Brown, a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and now he's a hero to millions.