Carnival cruise turns into a 'bloodbath,' passengers call it 'cruise from hell.'

A Carnival cruise turned into a true vision of violent hell during its 10 day voyage in the South Pacific, when a series of brawls broke out and transformed the vacation into a vision of unchecked brutality.

The Carnival legend eventually booted a large family group off the cruise, and placed them in a smaller boat before docking in Australia on Saturday. While it's still unclear if there was a precise moment triggered the brawling, several of the passengers said the large family arrive on the cruise ship looking for trouble.

Fellow passenger Kellie Peterson told 3AW, “They were looking for trouble from the minute they got on the ship. My husband said to take it away, because there’s kids here, and five of them surrounded my husband. They told us to watch our backs."

Another passenger noted a confrontation that blew up after they accidentally stepped on someone's show.

"This is all over a thong (flip-flop sandal) - not a foot, a thong being stepped on," another passenger told 3AW. After the passenger who stepped on the thong apologized, the owner of the shoe started to feud.

A few of the outbreaks of violence have been captured on camera and surfaced online.

According to Peterson, the violence got so bad many passengers chose to stay in their rooms because they feared confrontation from the unruly guests.