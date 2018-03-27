A Disney Channel star is joining the White House, because 2018.

A Disney Channel star is joining the White House, because 2018.
Orli Matlow
Mar 27, 2018@11:04 PM
Advertising

Star of NBC's The Apprentice Donald Trump is currently president of the United States, and he has filled his administration with people like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner from Gossip Girl and other people he's seen on Fox News. It only makes sense that the White House would try to recruit from other television sources, and the latest hire comes from the Disney Channel.

#CHOCWalk2014 = a SUCCESS!!!

A post shared by Caroline Sunshine (@carolinesunshine) on

CNN is reporting that Caroline Sunshine, known for starring alongside Zendaya as a character named Tinka Hessenheffer in "Shake It Up," is joining the White House as a press assistant.

A Disney Channel star is joining the White House, because 2018.
giphy

Going from Mickey Mouse to Sarah Huckabee Sanders is quite the journey, but one White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says she's prepared for.

"Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party," Walters told CNN in a statement.

Advertising

Her name is just too easy to riff on.

And it's all so very Trumpy.

Advertising

Sunshine has 500,000 Twitter and 235,000 followers on Instagram, and has made no mention of Trump on either site, perhaps because she knows Zendaya would be disappointed.

A Disney Channel star is joining the White House, because 2018.
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc