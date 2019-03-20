Carrie Underwood shares gym selfie to send message about 'bouncing back' after second kid.

There is an absolutely ridiculous amount of pressure on new mothers to "get their bodies back" after giving birth. In fact, a large corner of the diet industry is catered towards women wanting to "lose the baby weight," and it's really bonkers when you think about it. A woman grows a HUMAN inside her, and then gets collectively bullied for not having time to do tons of cardio? That's a big nope.
This shaming of post-partum bodies is just another symptom of our culture's misogyny and deeply engrained policing of women's bodies. This game is rigged so that no women win, even the most privileged and conventionally attractive women are privy to this criticism and internalized shame.
To this very point, in January the much beloved singer Carrie Underwood gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Jacob, and she's taken to Instagram to share some of her post-partum struggles.
Underwood opened up in a recent Instagram post about her difficulties feeling like her body is "hers" after the birth of her second child, and how she's trying to approach her post-partum body with love and gratitude rather than criticism.
She wrote about how she was hard on herself the first month after Jacob's birth:
"I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."
But then she hit a turning point and recognized how many amazing functions her body fulfills.
"As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t."
Now she's resolved to treat her post-partum body with the gentleness and appreciation it deserves.
"I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!"
It's always refreshing to see women with huge platforms speaking truth to power about the internalized struggles millions of women go through.