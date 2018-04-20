Carrie Underwood reveals the adorable reason she needed 40-50 stitches in her face.

Last November, the widely loved country singer Carrie Underwood had an accident and received between 40-50 stitches in her lovely face.

Since the fall, she took a break from concerts in order to let her face heal. She also shied away from revealing her face to fans until she was well and ready.

Finally, after months perched away healing, Underwood revealed her face during a performance at the AMC Awards where she sang her single Cry Pretty.

She looks stunning and remnants of the stitches are nowhere to be seen.

To make matters even better, Underwood recently revealed the specific reason her face got cut up during an interview on The Bobby Bones Show, and it's pretty adorable.