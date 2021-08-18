Carrie Underwood sparked backlash after she liked an anti-mask tweet.

Carrie Underwood is getting roasted on Twitter for liking a tweet from Matt Walsh protesting mask mandates at schools.

Comparing mask mandates to child abuse and Munchausen Syndrome By-Proxy, Walsh's speech refers to children in masks as rabid dogs with "muzzles." He notes that teaching children that "the air is toxic" and "everyone around them is sick" causes "psychological damage."

Walsh claims that masks are "dirt-soaked rags," and "symbolic security blankets" that cause their own health effects separate from anything Coronavirus-related. Needless to say, this speech on its own is wildly divisive as masks have been recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by the CDC. However, American Idol and country music star, Carrie Underwood's, endorsement of Walsh's speech sparked further disappointment.