If you've been paying attention to the news, you probably know that Texas is in the middle of dealing with Hurricane Harvey. But it's going to take more than a natural disaster to stop Texans from making their guests feel at home.
Fox News reporter Casey Stegall was in Galveston, TX reporting on the storm when his rain-soaked broadcast was interrupted by a woman bearing a gift: a six-pack of beer.
Of course, people loved the video.
Even Stegall himself took some time to tweet about the moment.
"Now that's what I call a GOOD photo bomb!" he wrote. "She was very sweet and even gave me a hug... moment of levity, reporting on serious matters."
It just goes to show, not even a hurricane can get in the way of that Texas hospitality. Stay safe, everyone.