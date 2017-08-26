Advertising

If you've been paying attention to the news, you probably know that Texas is in the middle of dealing with Hurricane Harvey. But it's going to take more than a natural disaster to stop Texans from making their guests feel at home.

Fox News reporter Casey Stegall was in Galveston, TX reporting on the storm when his rain-soaked broadcast was interrupted by a woman bearing a gift: a six-pack of beer.

That time a woman in Galveston gave a FOX News reporter beer while covering a hurricane. #TexasHospitality #Harvey pic.twitter.com/2WOluNXy3p — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 25, 2017

Of course, people loved the video.

Advertising

Gotta have the essentials!! — The Marshall (@Atrne) August 25, 2017

Not all Heroes wear capes! — John Portier (@jportier) August 26, 2017

This in a nutshell sums up how Texans deal with natural disasters https://t.co/dEf1ZapCVe — Kirsten ⚽ (@1morequietnight) August 25, 2017

Advertising

That was awesome. Warmed my heart. Such good people in TX. You are an excellent reporter. You deserve it! 🍻 Stay safe. — Daws970 (@daws970) August 25, 2017

Even Stegall himself took some time to tweet about the moment.

Now that's what I call a GOOD photo bomb! She was very sweet and even gave me a hug... moment of levity, reporting on serious matters. https://t.co/KlBM02jb7C — Casey Stegall (@caseystegall) August 25, 2017

"Now that's what I call a GOOD photo bomb!" he wrote. "She was very sweet and even gave me a hug... moment of levity, reporting on serious matters."

It just goes to show, not even a hurricane can get in the way of that Texas hospitality. Stay safe, everyone.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.