Cat owner asks if she's wrong to refuse to change 'hygiene' after boyfriend complains.

While most cat owners try to avoid the "crazy cat person" label with a collection of feline friends who rule over their kitchen countertops with litter stuck in their paws, it's hard to avoid becoming completely obsessed with pets...

Establishing a routine with your "fur baby" might seem normal until you invite your new partner into your dog's bedroom to watch you read your dog a bedtime story every night before tucking him into their memory foam doggy fortress.

Spoiling pets can be fun and relatively harmless, but being on the same page about house rules and boundaries is key. If you're the type of pet owner who lets their cat share a spoon for ice cream, steal snacks off the coffee table, or use your own limbs as a claw-sharpening device, your latest Tinder date might have some questions.