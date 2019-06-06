18 people share the times they met famous people that'll make you jealous. Swayze was a prankster.

Seeing a celebrity whose work you admire is always pretty exciting, even for the coolest people out there. Everyone gets starstruck in the presence of greatness, probably even Beyoncé.

If you're lucky, you won't embarrass yourself too hard when you see a celebrity and if you're even luckier, you'll realize famous people can be nice too. We always hear rumors of rich and famous people tipping poorly or being nightmare divas, but there's not enough stories of celebrities treating other humans like humans and creating a positive memory for someone else. Shout out to the time I carded all of the Jonas Brothers at the bar I worked at and they were all very cool about it.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "Who's the most famous person you've talked to for more than 30 seconds?" the internet was ready to share their favorite moments with stars.

1. This is awesome, "ScrantonicityToo."