18 people share the times they met famous people that'll make you jealous. Swayze was a prankster.

Seeing a celebrity whose work you admire is always pretty exciting, even for the coolest people out there. Everyone gets starstruck in the presence of greatness, probably even Beyoncé.
If you're lucky, you won't embarrass yourself too hard when you see a celebrity and if you're even luckier, you'll realize famous people can be nice too. We always hear rumors of rich and famous people tipping poorly or being nightmare divas, but there's not enough stories of celebrities treating other humans like humans and creating a positive memory for someone else. Shout out to the time I carded all of the Jonas Brothers at the bar I worked at and they were all very cool about it.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "Who's the most famous person you've talked to for more than 30 seconds?" the internet was ready to share their favorite moments with stars.
1. This is awesome, "ScrantonicityToo."
Dave Chappelle. I was working Night Audit(overnight) at a Mid Luxury hotel in Napa. He and 6-7 friends rode up on motorcycles at like 2am and asked to get rooms for 2 nights. Apparently, they were in a road trip to nowhere and would just stop each night where they stopped. They had a few people following them in a truck and trailer.
He is a pretty legit insomniac and would sit in the front steps for 5-6 hours each night on his phone smoking. They decided to extend and ended up staying a total of 6 nights. On night 2, I went out and asked for a light and we ended up chatting a few hours. It repeated for 3 nights and I got to hang out with him about 10 hours total. Smart, thoughtful, articulate, and genuine person. The humor is just him. I was actually blown away with how precise his natural whit and timing was.
Saw him at a show in SF a last year and he recognized me. Shouted out from stage "Yo... I know you... You still working nights?"
Great human.
2. Amazing, "Slingblade1170."
Jim Carrey and Robin Williams. They visited the St Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis TN. They both were incredibly nice and hilarious. This small kid fell into the floor and was crying and kicking his legs so Jim Carrey (in a very expensive suit) dropped to the floor and did the same just to stop him from crying. Robin Williams wore the nose from Patch Adams and much more hairy than he looked in the movies.
3. Crocodiles in the pool! "RiteofSpring5."
Steve Irwin in an elevator when I was 11. He asked me where I was from and if there was any crocodiles in the pool and I told him I went to his zoo and how cool it was. He was exactly how you think he'd be, just a really nice guy and a great dude.
4. This is good to hear, "BrewsterRockit."
Tom Hanks. He was the host for the national christmas tree lighting, and I volunteer with the decorations every year. He was looking at some and talking to his wife about them. As I was facing away at first I just kept thinking that sounds like woody from Toy Story. I turn around and low and behold it was. The nicest couple you could imagine, just pleasent conversation for a few minutes and they were called off to do something. Both pleased and disappointed I didn't ask for a selfie, but I was geeking out nonetheless.
5. A+, "Freon424."
Samuel L. Jackson. Even got to end the conversation on him calling me a motherfucker. I put that shit on my resume.
6. Why do I feel like everyone has this story, "CRM2018."
Played a round of golf with Bill Murray, was awesome.
7. Swoon, "Vishanti."
Jason Momoa. He was lost as fuck in Atlanta (Dragon Con, woop woop), and I happened to be walking by as he was turning in place trying to get his bearings. I was going to the same building, so I offered to walk him over. People assumed I was his handler, and just left us alone. We had small talk the whole way, and I was being super chill, not fangirling or anything. When we get where we're going, he thanks me and says, "i'm Jason by the way." I say it's nice to meet him, and we shake hands before parting. That dude is cool as hell.
8. Oh my god Queen Dolly! "maddamleblanc."
Dolly Parton. My grandpa is good friends with her. She's a peach.
9. Everyone needs nice shoes, "duh_metrius."
I once shot a movie with Spike Lee. Very low budget, independent thing with a tiny crew and tinier cast. We were together everyday for a week but he never said a word to me beyond some notes. Anyway, on the last day of filming we were coming back from lunch and I was standing outside having a cigarette when he comes walking by. He says something like "Ahh, so this is where the smokers all hang, huh?" and I just kind of laugh and say Yeah. He looks at my beat up sneakers and goes "What kind of shoes are those?" I tell him I don't actually know, and he looks at me like I just took a dump on the sidewalk and says "You don't know?" and I tell him I'd run a 5k three years earlier and had needed some running shoes, so I bought the cheapest ones.
This dude reaches into the cargo pocket of his pants and pulls out a fat envelope. He opens the envelope and I see that it's full of Nike gift cards. Like, a hundred Nike gift cards. He pulls out two, hands them to me, and says "There's two gift cards, $75 a piece. Get yourself some new Jordans" and walks away.
10. Very disappointed in, "Stacy's Mom," "RenDabs."
Bruce Springsteen stayed at the hotel I used to work at in college and I got to carry the band’s guitars from the hotel to the stage which was cool( he was playing before a speech from President Obama). When I was grabbing them from his room his wife was nagging him about his hair and he just laughed and came out in the hallway with me and chatted for a minute or so. Asked me if I was married(I wasn’t) and told me to expect the nagging if I were to get married.
Another time the Fountains of Wayne(Stacy’s Mom) stayed at the hotel and absolutely trashed their room. Their groupies came down to ask for help because one of the members was spraying beer everywhere and another was passed out(not sure what drugs). It was a fucking mess.
Dave Chappelle was probably the coolest guest we had. He would put a hoodie and sunglasses on and go walk around(Big Ten campus) by himself and hardly anyone would recognize him haha. His method of tipping was just to reach in his pocket, grab a handful of crumpled up bills, and say “just take it”. Super cool guy.
Oh, and Dirk Nowitzki is awesome. The Mavs stayed in our hotel for a preseason game and while most of the players were dicks, Dirk actually hung out with us for a few minutes at the valet stand a couple of times and just chatted with us. Having him lumber by us with a “Sup fellas” was amazing.
11. All good tippers go to heaven, "I_Am_The_Mole."
Patrick Swayze! Dude was super nice!
I used to work at a small airport in Van Nuys, CA. Mr. Swayze and his wife owned an older King Air that they flew themselves. My very first day on the job, while I was standing on a ladder fueling his plane, Mr. Swayze was inspecting his plane before a flight. He found a small puddle of fluid (left behind by a previous aircraft) on the ground under one of his engines and dipped his middle finger in it, held it up to me and asked, "Hey what the fuck is this?" He clarified that he was just joking when he saw me internally freaking out. He usually tipped really really well whenever I helped with his bags and pulled his truck around (especially when his goldendoodle clawed me in the face once) and I remember his wife coming to an older, unused hangar once to pull a litter of kittens out from under a car to take them to the vet.
This was all before he got his cancer diagnosis, and I left the job before he died. I do remember being legitimately sad for his wife when I read he had passed. The guy didn't really take too much time to know me, but he was always very friendly, very polite, and made it a point to treat us like people. I met a handful of famous (and not famous, but connected and wealthy) people while I worked there - but he was the one I'll always remember. Dude was awesome.
12. He's got jokes, "IrishGingerKid."
When Ironman was filing, I was working for the dept of air force as law enforcement. I was in charge or verifying all the people working on the production. I was given a 23 page list of every name with a ironman poster as a cover page.
I had a Lincoln towncar pull up and handed a stack of drivers licenses. I checked them and noticed a "Downey" wasnt on the list. I looked in the vehicle and Robert Downey Jr. was staring at me like I was in shock. I said, I'm sorry sir, you're not on this list. He pointed to the ironman poster and said, there I am.
I asked the driver to pop the trunk. Giving a firm command presence and investigating demeanor. He popped it and I asked RDjr if he had any hookers or blow in the trunk... he was super nervous and just started laughing. I told them to have a good time.
Fast forward to the filming of Ironman 2... towncar pulls up, stacks of IDs, RDjr looks at me and says, oh shit... dont pop the trunk!
13. This is moving, "Jameseatscheese."
Anthony Bourdain.
I have an (unpaid) very part-time job where I write for a local music/art magazine. I started by writing CD reviews years ago. This spread to writing reviews of concerts and new local restaurants. Occasionally I would do a phone interview with a musician that was famous, but usually only to me -- Ted Leo, Mike Watt, Billy Childish, to name a few.
Bourdain was doing a book tour for Medium Raw, his follow up to Kitchen Confidential. As I was a music and food reviewer, I was given the assignment. Several weeks before the date I called him at his home and chatted about food, punk rock, and what he thought of our own, quirky regional cuisine. He was an absolute joy to talk to. When he came to town he referenced our conversation from the stage. It was a surreal and completely unexpected moment, and will always be a special memory to me.
Years later, when news broke that he had taken his own life, the magazine asked me to rework the story and turn it into a tribute/obituary. It was an incredibly sobering and theraputic assignment, and it really helped me deal with the grief of losing one of my favorite celebrities.
14. Super tall indeed, "runningtheclock."
Conan O’Brien, met him at a live show last year. Super tall, nice guy
15. Aw, "Smilingoat."
Robin Williams when I was in highschool. He used to come to my hometown in SE Alaska. We were waiting in the (then New) Ketchikan Walmart. Lines were taking forever, he was surprised I had a cell phone as a teen in ~2001. Was more surprised at how it wasn't more expensive than the lower 48.
He was super friendly and likely because of my age a bit of a goof. Dude was always one of my heroes, I think I played it cool.
16. Long the the scruffalo, "aurora1945."
Mark Ruffalo- met him at a gas station in Upstate NY and he is one of the kindest and most humble people, celebrity status aside, that I’ve ever met. His wife has a really great kitchen supply store in Narrowsburg- everyone should check it out!
17. Oh my god yes, "royalredcanoe."
Bea Arthur. She was so sweet and sincere, I kinda fell in love.
18. Aw, "KentuckyWallChicken."
Weird Al Yankovic the second time I met him. First time I couldn’t talk haha