15 celebrities who used their fame to perfectly roast their fans.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 06, 2018@10:00 PM
Beyond the glories of financial stability, a powerful public platform, and the ability to make huge cultural change, I would imagine the best part of being a celebrity is being able to roast your fans.

All it takes is a few well-placed photobombs and a well-timed snarky response to a fan's social media presence to establish yourself as an unfuckwithable famous person.

I'm constantly surprised (and disappointed) that more of Hollywood doesn't jump into the dirty internet pools to engage with their fans in a teasing manner. Luckily, those that do REALLY go for the gold.

In case you've been previously unexposed to the current ranks of celebrity roast royalty, I have gathered 15 of the best times famous people came for their fans.

1. When Danny Devito gave a fan a taste of her own medicine.

When the clever highschooler named Allison Closs opted to take a cardboard cutout of DeVito as her prom date, the actor soon returned the favor by bringing a cutout of Allison to Paddy's pub (from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

This is beautiful.
2. When Bill Gates photobombed a man's picture in front the Microsoft plaque.

This pretty much speaks for itself. But honestly, can you imagine posing for a photo with the Microsoft sign only to have THE FOUNDER OF MICROSOFT SMUGLY PEEP INTO THE PHOTO?! Me neither, me neither.

3. When Obama snapped a photo with a kid who fell asleep at a Father's Day social.

The baby in the front!
This is a super cute way to call someone out. I hope that boy has this photo framed above his bed now.

4. When Liam Neeson took a restaurant up on their offer for free food.

TFW your sign becomes prophetic.
When the employees at Big Star offered Liam Neeson free food on their sandwich board, it was all in jest. So when he showed up to cash in on the offer it proved to be the ideal photo opp.

5. When Elijah Wood took a fan up on her offer for a piggyback ride.

This is called taking a TRUE photo with your fans.

6. When Beyonce perfectly mirrored a fan's scowl.

When this man met Beyonce and asked for a photo she said "I'll make whatever facial expression you make." She was serious, too.

7. When Bill Murray made fun of a baby.

The baby's mom is LOVING IT. To be fair, who among us wouldn't also make a weeping face if we were asked to take photos with a crying child?

8. The Rock's not-so-subtle photobomb of a fan.

Both The Rock and his fan were READY for this moment.

9. Tom Hank's fabulous response to fan mail.

She asked for a headshot, so he sent he two.

His letter is genuinely wonderful.

10. That time the Queensland police found Johnny Depp dressed as Jack Sparrow.

This is true commitment to going method.

11. When The Rock freaks out his child fans.

When they ask him to sign the backs of their shits, Dwayne likes to freak them out by pretending to write on their head. This is such an uncle move.

12. When Michael Cera pulls a casual photobomb.

This is a VERY George Michael facial expression.

13. Cole Sprouse's Camera Duels Instagram dedicated to trolling his fans.

My father once told me that the key to great driving was ensuring the safety of myself and my passengers. Now, behold the fatherless fanatics: car in motion, eyes and hands off the wheel and road. There are times when I am truly in awe of the bravery of human sacrifice. A soldier risks all to save a fallen comrade. A group of righteous protestors fight oppression within a fascist regime. An old woman with dementia walks across a 4 way intersection to the local grocery. THIS, is not one of those times. In fact, a picture of ~a sprouse~ driving a car is so low down the life and limb foodchain, I am almost honored by the attempt. But I digress. You may be asking yourself, "Cole, aren't you taking a picture while driving too?" Yes, yes I certainly am. And typing this caption too. And while I was stopped when I took this, even if I was in motion I had already resigned my existence to another plane. If they play for keeps, so do I. The screaming and giggling that echoed from their car was a grim prologue to an ~auto~biography I should be writing: "I killed two people who probably shouldn't breed anyway," (working title), or at least the opening sequence to "red asphalt 2." Now if they did, indeed, collide with Darwin (because of me) I would have felt a tad guilty, I admit. But to be fair Oprah made us take a pledge for this exact reason, and so I think she should probably feel more ashamed. I hope Satan likes the photo.

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@camera_duels) on

This whole account features beautiful photos of fans trying to take pictures of Sprouse.

14. Ken Jeong's truly committed photobomb.

This is a celebrity who will NOT go silently into the night.

15. Fabio's swoon-worthy fan photos.

This is EXACTLY why Fabio is featured on the cover of so many romance novels! That and of course, his long flowing locks and formidable arms.

