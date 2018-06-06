15 celebrities who used their fame to perfectly roast their fans.

Beyond the glories of financial stability, a powerful public platform, and the ability to make huge cultural change, I would imagine the best part of being a celebrity is being able to roast your fans.

All it takes is a few well-placed photobombs and a well-timed snarky response to a fan's social media presence to establish yourself as an unfuckwithable famous person.

I'm constantly surprised (and disappointed) that more of Hollywood doesn't jump into the dirty internet pools to engage with their fans in a teasing manner. Luckily, those that do REALLY go for the gold.

In case you've been previously unexposed to the current ranks of celebrity roast royalty, I have gathered 15 of the best times famous people came for their fans.

1. When Danny Devito gave a fan a taste of her own medicine.

When the clever highschooler named Allison Closs opted to take a cardboard cutout of DeVito as her prom date, the actor soon returned the favor by bringing a cutout of Allison to Paddy's pub (from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).