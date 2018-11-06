Celebrities are hilariously responding to voting memes of themselves. Charlize Theron is ready.

If you have a Twitter account or spend any extended amounts of time on the internet, it's likely you've already stumbled across the library's worth of voting in 2016 vs 2018 memes.

As you likely know, most of the memes involve images of famous movie characters or celebrities looking fresh-faced and hopeful in 2016, and utterly full of terror in 2018.

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me if we don't vote in 2018 #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/HY4WJOuzrP — Whitney Friedlander (@loislane79) November 5, 2018

Well now, a handful of celebrities have caught wind of themselves in the meme, and have playfully responded in kind.

Mark Ruffalo wasted no time digging up other people's Ruffalo voting memes, and instead made one himself.

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Yj3AoaYuHi — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 6, 2018

Naturally, Ruffalo's meta commentary on the anxiety-inducing election delighted his meme savvy followers.