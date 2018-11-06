Celebrities are hilariously responding to voting memes of themselves. Charlize Theron is ready.

If you have a Twitter account or spend any extended amounts of time on the internet, it's likely you've already stumbled across the library's worth of voting in 2016 vs 2018 memes.
As you likely know, most of the memes involve images of famous movie characters or celebrities looking fresh-faced and hopeful in 2016, and utterly full of terror in 2018.
Well now, a handful of celebrities have caught wind of themselves in the meme, and have playfully responded in kind.
Mark Ruffalo wasted no time digging up other people's Ruffalo voting memes, and instead made one himself.
Naturally, Ruffalo's meta commentary on the anxiety-inducing election delighted his meme savvy followers.
Ruffalo isn't the only one who's spotted himself in the political meme trend, actress Carrie Coon also spotted herself in the trend and responded in complete agreement.
Charlize Theron also spotted herself transforming from wired to tired via meme, and felt that assessment on a deep level.
Given Theron's large body of intense work, fans had plenty more GIFs and screenshots of her with which to respond to her meta post.
Hopefully, the results tonight will cause us to temporarily feel more like our relatively fresh-faced 2016 selves rather than the mired and exhausted selves 2018.