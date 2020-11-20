They say you need a distinctive face to become famous — so why do so many celebrities look exactly alike?!A recent Reddit thread asked, "Who are two celebrities that you did not at first realize were actually two different people?" The answers reveal that there are way more doppelgangers in Hollywood than we thought.1. This is why we need more diversity in late-night. Jimmy Kimmel / Jimmy Fallon. When one of their names are mentioned I can never pin down which one it is. - jjgp112 2. They are definitely the same genre of human. When I was a kid, I used to think Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling were the same people. Looking at them now, they don’t even look alike so i don’t know why I thought that. - sadgirlmadgirlcity 3. What an imagination. When I was a child, I thought Elton John was Billy Joel’s flamboyant alter ego and I still have issues identifying their songs by opening notes alone. - WhimsiesAndWhiskies 4. Boston's gonna Boston. Mark Walberg and Matt Damon. - Trick_Enthusiasm 5. Are they, though?? I had a really rough time realizing Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly were two different people. - KarensWig 6. Add in Mark Zuckerberg and it's even more confusing. Jesse Eisenberg and Michael Cera - Angction 7. Justice for Hollywood's redheads! Amy Adams and Isla Fisher - SpinachWithFlowers 8. These two are truly identical. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain - callmealison 9. This is why they played body doubles in "Star Wars." I've definitely confused Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley until they speak. - MrPrincipalTamzarian 10. They look a lot alike. Julie Bowen from Modern Family and Elizabeth Banks who was in The Hunger Games - lennybriscoforthewin 11. Mind-numbing. When I was a kid Michael J Fox and Emilio Estevez. - Atomic_Banshees 12. Are we sure they aren't just the same? Leighton meester and Minka Kelly - Aioli_Optimal 13. They weren't even big in the same decade! I only recently realized that Led Zeppelin and Def Leppard are two different bands. Clearly I'm not into rock music, but even so... - 2059FF 14. They do have a very similar vibe. I constantly confuse what movies Steve Buscemi and Willem Dafoe are in. - jonnythunder4083 15. Poor Elizabeth Banks can't catch a break. Chelsea Handler and Elizabeth Banks! I will continue to assume they are doing a Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana thing. - choosing-is-a-sin 16. Wow. As stupid as it sounds, I used to think that Connan O'Brian and Gordon Ramsey were the same person. - Green1705