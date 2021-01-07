Celebrities are tweeting about how police treated Black Lives Matter protestors vs. Capitol rioters.

On Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters rushed the United States Capitol in an attempted coup provoked by Trump's disproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
The mob broke windows, looted, and forced their way into the Capitol, with very little physical resistance from police.
During the course of the coup attempt, four people died, one woman was shot and three others died of "medical emergencies."
It didn't take long for people to point out how the mob of Trump-supporting terrorists (terrorism is defined by the FBI as the use of force or violence to intimidate a government) were not treated with the rubber bullets, tear gas, riot gear, or actual gun shots that Black Lives Matter protests faced over the summer.