Celebrities are tweeting about how police treated Black Lives Matter protestors vs. Capitol rioters.

On Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters rushed the United States Capitol in an attempted coup provoked by Trump's disproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

The mob broke windows, looted, and forced their way into the Capitol, with very little physical resistance from police.

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

During the course of the coup attempt, four people died, one woman was shot and three others died of "medical emergencies."

LIVE: Public Safety Update https://t.co/VQ2ZSRMuea — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

It didn't take long for people to point out how the mob of Trump-supporting terrorists (terrorism is defined by the FBI as the use of force or violence to intimidate a government) were not treated with the rubber bullets, tear gas, riot gear, or actual gun shots that Black Lives Matter protests faced over the summer.