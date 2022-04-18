18 celebrities who are the 'worst' to work with according to people in entertainment.

These Reddit users dish on their least favorite celebrities to work with and why. Spoiler: you will see women called b*tches. A lot. Wouldn't it be fun to call people jerks without being a misogynist? Let's see if any of these posts pass the test.
Both in my acting career and working a side job in entertainment news, Bieber was the worst. Travels in a pack of bodyguards, never speaks to anyone but them. I literally had a conversation with that little prick through his bodyguard as a translator.
I would say something to him, bodyguard would repeat it to bieber, bieber would answer to his bodyguard, and the bodyguard would repeat it to me. ALL IN ENGLISH. - J9suited
Used to work for a limo company and we've driven many celebrities. Beyoncé was a total b*tch to our driver; he asked her and her mom "so how was your stay in Alaska?" To which her mom cleared her throat and said "ha uh yeah she doesn't speak to the help". - CatherineConstance