18 celebrities who are the 'worst' to work with according to people in entertainment.

We all have coworkers that we would rather not see again for the rest of our lives. But what if they had a famous face that you had to see all the time?

These Reddit users dish on their least favorite celebrities to work with and why. Spoiler: you will see women called b*tches. A lot. Wouldn't it be fun to call people jerks without being a misogynist? Let's see if any of these posts pass the test.

Redditors who work in entertainment: Who is the worst celebrity you have ever worked with?

1.

Both in my acting career and working a side job in entertainment news, Bieber was the worst. Travels in a pack of bodyguards, never speaks to anyone but them. I literally had a conversation with that little prick through his bodyguard as a translator.

I would say something to him, bodyguard would repeat it to bieber, bieber would answer to his bodyguard, and the bodyguard would repeat it to me. ALL IN ENGLISH. - J9suited

2.