Since Friday, the celebrity chef Jose Andres has been hard at work feeding thousands of people in Puerto Rico amidst the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The celebrity chef brought his crew from World Central Kitchen to feed people on the island who are facing power outages and the wreckage caused by the hurricane. Throughout the course of the week, Andres has also been collecting donations and volunteer assistance to help feed Puerto Ricans across the island. On Sunday afternoon he tweeted that his crew might hit the 20,000 meal mark by the end of the day.

As an answer to Trump's callous response to the crisis in Puerto Rico, Andres posted a series of tweets detailing what he would do for the U.S. territory if he was in the White House.

If I was.@realDonaldTrump I would activate every Food truck in the country,create blocks of 10,centralize kitchen, 20k meals a day per block pic.twitter.com/ChShkup7Mq — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I would give gas to the 2 bigger bakeries, fully functioning, so their trucks can deliver bread around the island — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

Andres' suggestions are extremely practical.

They also serve as a stark contrast to the flippant way the White House has handled the crisis in Puerto Rico.

If I was @realDonaldTrump I would be in Puerto Rico to lead no more than 2 days after the disaster.... — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I would not Attack a leader that has work non stop for her people pic.twitter.com/EQaTjkMnTV — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

Andres, his crew, and scores of volunteers and hardworking locals have already been hard at work to make these solutions a reality.

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I would make sure every single hospital had food to feed the employees working 24/7 to keep them going pic.twitter.com/urFKNpSLS9 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I will praise in a tweet the thousands of volunteers organizing on their own to contribute to the efforts pic.twitter.com/tuluT8hLDC — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

He also gave a shout-out to the media outlets covering the growing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

This was leveraged as a direct response to Trump's tweet indicting "Fake News" coverage.

"We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates. People are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military," Trump wrote.

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I will stop attacking the media, with their reporting keeps everyone inform actually helping fix satellites pic.twitter.com/QmdLHR39Z9 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

Thank you the men and women of @fema because I know you have a plan and you are trying to deliver help as fast as you can.#PuertoRicoRelief — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

Incredible to see these volunteers in action making 1000s of sandwiches & wraps. Heroes of #PuertoRico!! Today we travel to Cataño and Ponce pic.twitter.com/XgElAG7AQS — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

Due to widespread needs, Andres has decided to extend his stay and plans to help as much as he can.

Quick report from #PuertoRico: Just delivered 1,000 meals to Cataño! Now to Ponce! We may reach 20,000 today! #ChefsForPuertoRico @wckitchen pic.twitter.com/U4XTc8lOMw — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

Now, how do we get him into the White House?!

