Since Friday, the celebrity chef Jose Andres has been hard at work feeding thousands of people in Puerto Rico amidst the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
The celebrity chef brought his crew from World Central Kitchen to feed people on the island who are facing power outages and the wreckage caused by the hurricane. Throughout the course of the week, Andres has also been collecting donations and volunteer assistance to help feed Puerto Ricans across the island. On Sunday afternoon he tweeted that his crew might hit the 20,000 meal mark by the end of the day.
As an answer to Trump's callous response to the crisis in Puerto Rico, Andres posted a series of tweets detailing what he would do for the U.S. territory if he was in the White House.
Andres' suggestions are extremely practical.
They also serve as a stark contrast to the flippant way the White House has handled the crisis in Puerto Rico.
Andres, his crew, and scores of volunteers and hardworking locals have already been hard at work to make these solutions a reality.
He also gave a shout-out to the media outlets covering the growing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.
This was leveraged as a direct response to Trump's tweet indicting "Fake News" coverage.
"We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates. People are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military," Trump wrote.
Due to widespread needs, Andres has decided to extend his stay and plans to help as much as he can.
Now, how do we get him into the White House?!