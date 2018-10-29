17 celebrity costumes that won Halloween this year. Helps to be a millionaire!

The first Halloweekend of 2018 has come and gone and celebrities have of course, one-upped all of us.
With their unlimited funds and creative powers, Halloween for the rich and famous is a very serious endeavor. Considering their whole lives are essentially dressing up and playing a part, it would make sense that celebrities would reign supreme on the holiday dedicated to being someone else.
Although it's impossible to know for sure until Wednesday, here are some celebs so far that are totally killing it with their 2018 costumes.
1. Halsey as Poison Ivy.
2. Harry Styles as Elton John.
3. Kendall Jenner as Fembot from Austin Powers.
4. John Legend with his adorable two-year-old daughter, Luna, as Prince Charming.
5. Olivia Munn as Awkwafina's role from "Crazy Rich Asians."
6. Teyana Taylor as Mortal Kombat's Kitana.
7. Comedian Quinta Brunson as Steve Harvey.
8. Gabrielle Union's Gwen Stefani.
9. The clever Nina Dobrev as "a star that was born."
10. Joe Jonas as "Game of Thrones" character, Sansa Stark, played by his fiancé, Sophie Turner.
11. N'Sync's Joey Fatone as a shining twin:
12. Rita Ora as Post Malone.
13. Zoë Kravtiz as a sleepy vampire.
14. Nicky Hilton as 21-year-old Paris Hilton.
15. Ariel Winter and her boyfriend as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock.
16. Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi as skeletons.
17. Ryan Seacrest as Punky Brewster.
Great job, everyone! You look great.