17 celebrity costumes that won Halloween this year. Helps to be a millionaire!

The first Halloweekend of 2018 has come and gone and celebrities have of course, one-upped all of us.

With their unlimited funds and creative powers, Halloween for the rich and famous is a very serious endeavor. Considering their whole lives are essentially dressing up and playing a part, it would make sense that celebrities would reign supreme on the holiday dedicated to being someone else.

Although it's impossible to know for sure until Wednesday, here are some celebs so far that are totally killing it with their 2018 costumes.

1. Halsey as Poison Ivy.

Halsey Presents: Gotham City 🌿🦇 party time... pic.twitter.com/VD0SeRUVv6 — h (@halsey) October 27, 2018

2. Harry Styles as Elton John.