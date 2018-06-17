20 fabulous and attractive celebrity dads to celebrate this Father's Day.

There are few posts on Instagram that make the world say "aww" in unison quite like Dwayne Johnson posting photos with his baby daughter Tiana. 3. Chris Hemsworth What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on May 23, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT When Chris Hemsworth isn't causing theaters full of women (and men) to swoon, he's also busy being an adorable dad, as is made abundantly clear by this video. 4. John Legend

You KNOW Jim Toth is doing the real work as a father because Reese Witherspoon dedicates sweet Father's Day posts to him like clockwork. 6. Jason Momoa Celebrating my hero’s life with all his ohana I don’t have the words I’ll miss u till I find u n the next life. I love Tobias Mahalo to everyone who worked hard to get me home to My babies. Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 25, 2018 at 10:49am PDT The marriage between Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa is a fusion of people so attractive they could probably melt steel beams. On top of that, they lovingly co-parent adorable children. 7. Channing Tatum

Steph Curry is constantly spotted in memes and viral photos with his daughters Riley and Ryan, and for good reason - he is a photogenic and tender father. 13. Will Smith The fam made a trip overseas to praise Will all day for Father’s Day💕 The youngest son is on his wayyyyyyyy but till then😜 A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:28am PDT Will Smith has seamlessly transitioned from The Fresh Prince of Bel-air to being one of Hollywood's favorite dads, and this picture pretty much sums up why. 14. Sterling K. Brown

The only thing that makes Chris Pratt more lovable than his role in Guardians of the Galaxy is his role as loving father to his son Jack. 18. Lenny Kravitz Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers, step fathers and father figures out there. Blessings and respect. A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:30am PDT He's brought us a wonderful library of music AND the lovely Zoe Kravitz, what more could we ask for? 19. Mark Consuelos

