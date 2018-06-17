20 fabulous and attractive celebrity dads to celebrate this Father's Day.

Happy Father's Day! Whether you're a father yourself, you're partnered with a fabulous father, or you admire a dad figure in your life, today is the day to celebrate all the top-shelf dads making the world a better place.
While I would personally love to create a round-up of all the fabulous dads I know personally, it would be a bit emotionally disconnected for all of you unacquainted. So, as a happy compromise, I have rounded up some wonderful celebrity dads to celebrate Father's Day with this years.
1. Barack Obama
In true Obama fashion, the former president took time this year to shout out the father and artist Lynell Jinks who makes stunning portraits on brown paper bags.
2. The Rock
There are few posts on Instagram that make the world say "aww" in unison quite like Dwayne Johnson posting photos with his baby daughter Tiana.
3. Chris Hemsworth
When Chris Hemsworth isn't causing theaters full of women (and men) to swoon, he's also busy being an adorable dad, as is made abundantly clear by this video.
4. John Legend
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of those rare couples who manage to be really, really incredibly good looking AND seemingly down-to-earth and likable. Legend's tenderness towards their daughter Luna is a testament to their love.
5. Jim Toth
You KNOW Jim Toth is doing the real work as a father because Reese Witherspoon dedicates sweet Father's Day posts to him like clockwork.
6. Jason Momoa
The marriage between Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa is a fusion of people so attractive they could probably melt steel beams. On top of that, they lovingly co-parent adorable children.
7. Channing Tatum
While many of us are still mourning the amicable split between Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Tatum's dedication to their daughter Everly remains consistently adorable.
8. David Beckham
It's actually illegal to make a Father's Day post without including the ageless dad-grace of David Beckham.
9. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake can now channel his singing and dancing abilities into being a ridiculously fabulous dad to his son Silas.
10. Jay Z
Everybody and their mother is obsessed with Beyonce's motherhood skills, but the family wouldn't be complete without Jay Z's role as a doting father.
11. Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka make an adorable father duo to young Harper and Gideon.
12. Steph Curry
Steph Curry is constantly spotted in memes and viral photos with his daughters Riley and Ryan, and for good reason - he is a photogenic and tender father.
13. Will Smith
Will Smith has seamlessly transitioned from The Fresh Prince of Bel-air to being one of Hollywood's favorite dads, and this picture pretty much sums up why.
14. Sterling K. Brown
When he's not making us weep on This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown is a dedicated father to Andre and Amare. They are an adorable family.
15. John Stamos
John Stamos first crept into our hearts (and fantasies) as a hot uncle, and now he's fully made the jump to DILF.
16. Idris Elba
Unbeknownst to many of us, the ever dreamy Idris Elba is in fact the father of 16-year-old Isan Elba. It must be weird for her to have a swoon-worthy father.
17. Chris Pratt
The only thing that makes Chris Pratt more lovable than his role in Guardians of the Galaxy is his role as loving father to his son Jack.
18. Lenny Kravitz
He's brought us a wonderful library of music AND the lovely Zoe Kravitz, what more could we ask for?
19. Mark Consuelos
The actor Mark Consuelos is obviously a doting husband and father, and it shows.
20. Jeff Goldblum
When he's not charming our pants off, Jeff Goldblum is, in fact - daddy.