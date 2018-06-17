20 fabulous and attractive celebrity dads to celebrate this Father's Day.

20 fabulous and attractive celebrity dads to celebrate this Father's Day.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 17, 2018@3:38 PM
Advertising

Happy Father's Day! Whether you're a father yourself, you're partnered with a fabulous father, or you admire a dad figure in your life, today is the day to celebrate all the top-shelf dads making the world a better place.

While I would personally love to create a round-up of all the fabulous dads I know personally, it would be a bit emotionally disconnected for all of you unacquainted. So, as a happy compromise, I have rounded up some wonderful celebrity dads to celebrate Father's Day with this years.

1. Barack Obama

In true Obama fashion, the former president took time this year to shout out the father and artist Lynell Jinks who makes stunning portraits on brown paper bags.

2. The Rock

Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Advertising

There are few posts on Instagram that make the world say "aww" in unison quite like Dwayne Johnson posting photos with his baby daughter Tiana.

3. Chris Hemsworth

When Chris Hemsworth isn't causing theaters full of women (and men) to swoon, he's also busy being an adorable dad, as is made abundantly clear by this video.

4. John Legend

Advertising

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of those rare couples who manage to be really, really incredibly good looking AND seemingly down-to-earth and likable. Legend's tenderness towards their daughter Luna is a testament to their love.

5. Jim Toth

Advertising

You KNOW Jim Toth is doing the real work as a father because Reese Witherspoon dedicates sweet Father's Day posts to him like clockwork.

6. Jason Momoa

The marriage between Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa is a fusion of people so attractive they could probably melt steel beams. On top of that, they lovingly co-parent adorable children.

7. Channing Tatum

Advertising

Onesies pimp walk

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on

While many of us are still mourning the amicable split between Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Tatum's dedication to their daughter Everly remains consistently adorable.

8. David Beckham

It's actually illegal to make a Father's Day post without including the ageless dad-grace of David Beckham.

Advertising

9. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake can now channel his singing and dancing abilities into being a ridiculously fabulous dad to his son Silas.

10. Jay Z

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Advertising

Everybody and their mother is obsessed with Beyonce's motherhood skills, but the family wouldn't be complete without Jay Z's role as a doting father.

11. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka make an adorable father duo to young Harper and Gideon.

12. Steph Curry

😍😍😍 my heartbeat.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Advertising

Steph Curry is constantly spotted in memes and viral photos with his daughters Riley and Ryan, and for good reason - he is a photogenic and tender father.

13. Will Smith

Will Smith has seamlessly transitioned from The Fresh Prince of Bel-air to being one of Hollywood's favorite dads, and this picture pretty much sums up why.

14. Sterling K. Brown

Advertising

When he's not making us weep on This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown is a dedicated father to Andre and Amare. They are an adorable family.

15. John Stamos

John Stamos first crept into our hearts (and fantasies) as a hot uncle, and now he's fully made the jump to DILF.

Advertising

16. Idris Elba

Unbeknownst to many of us, the ever dreamy Idris Elba is in fact the father of 16-year-old Isan Elba. It must be weird for her to have a swoon-worthy father.

17. Chris Pratt

Advertising

The only thing that makes Chris Pratt more lovable than his role in Guardians of the Galaxy is his role as loving father to his son Jack.

18. Lenny Kravitz

He's brought us a wonderful library of music AND the lovely Zoe Kravitz, what more could we ask for?

19. Mark Consuelos

Advertising

The actor Mark Consuelos is obviously a doting husband and father, and it shows.

20. Jeff Goldblum

Trying to pull on maman’s earrings but Maman can outbend you for now Rivinou!

A post shared by Emilie Goldblum (@emiliegoldblum) on

When he's not charming our pants off, Jeff Goldblum is, in fact - daddy.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc