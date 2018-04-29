21 celebrity encounters that are so boring they're fascinating again.

Celebrities are just like us. Which means, at their core, they are also deeply boring. Of course, we all have fascinating tidbits about ourselves, special interests, and wild stories. But at our core, most human beings really just want to eat some good food, have loads of enjoyable sex, and feel a general sense of being loved. All the rest is mostly pageantry.

No amount of media literacy can truly hamper the fact that, from time to time, it's easy to compare ourselves to celebrities. When someone's (perceived) glamour and career advancements are plastered in the papers, it's only natural to at one point think "dang, maybe I shouldn't have squandered my teen years burning pens and making mix CDs of Wheatus covers?!"

So, in order to remind us all that celebrities are in fact just like us aka boring, I have scoured the depths of author John Moe's Twitter thread full of mundane run-ins.

Honestly? The every day nature of these interactions is so anti-climatic they feel more fascinating. These are little baby Chekhov stories brought to us by the beauties on Twitter, and hey, if you have your own encounter - it's not too late to jump in.