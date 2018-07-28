30 celebrity photos that hilariously mimic classic art.

At first glance, paparazzi photos may seem galaxies away from the world of art history. Much of the Renaissance era art in the cannon was created through painstaking hours of discipline, vision, and dedication. Conversely, paparazzi shots can best be summed up as stalking for money. Still, people taking photos of drunk celebrities still definitely have vision and dedication, it just takes a different shape.

The Twitter account Tabloid Art History does a fabulous job of marrying the worlds of art history and celebrity gossip by posting fabulous side-by-sides showcasing the similarities.

You won't need an art history degree to appreciate the visual similarities between Britney Spears ordering Del Taco and David holding the head of Goliath. The humor and beauty is all there for the taking.

So, for your enjoyment, here are 30 times celebrity photos perfectly imitated classic art.

1.

Prince Harry at a pool in Miami, Florida, 2014// 'Portrait of Nick Wilder' (detail), by David Hockney, 1966. Acrylic on Canvas, 183 x 183 cm pic.twitter.com/EajpLKLcje — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) July 31, 2017

2.