10 celebrity spray tan fails to remind Selena Gomez she’s not alone.

In case you missed it, everybody and their Twitter loving mother seemed to have an opinion about Selena Gomez's spray tan at the Met Gala.

Selena Gomez arriving at the Met Gala like. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vmGTb3O31I — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 8, 2018

She looked beautiful, per usual, just this time there was a bit more bronze than seemed natural.

Retweet if you think selena Gomez looked gorgeous at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bRBygcvUU4 — buy back to you (@honestlysel) May 8, 2018

Earlier this week she even trolled her haters by making fun of the whole ordeal on her Instagram.

This whole tan debacle proves that even moneyed celebrities can fall prey to an overdose of the spray. In solidarity with Gomez, I decided to compile a few other celebrity spray tan fails to make her feel less alone.

1. Chrissy Teigen