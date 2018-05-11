10 celebrity spray tan fails to remind Selena Gomez she’s not alone.

In case you missed it, everybody and their Twitter loving mother seemed to have an opinion about Selena Gomez's spray tan at the Met Gala.
She looked beautiful, per usual, just this time there was a bit more bronze than seemed natural.
Earlier this week she even trolled her haters by making fun of the whole ordeal on her Instagram.
This whole tan debacle proves that even moneyed celebrities can fall prey to an overdose of the spray. In solidarity with Gomez, I decided to compile a few other celebrity spray tan fails to make her feel less alone.
1. Chrissy Teigen
The queen of Twitter recently shared a throwback to her deep fake tan at the 2008 Grammys, and it's a vision of pure beauty.
2. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of the spray tan, however, there have been times when even she admitted it went too far. In an interview with Chrissy Teigen, Kardashian shared she once got spray tan on North West while breastfeeding.
3. Maude Apatow
The daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann had a rough first go at college after getting cozy with a bit too much spray tan, luckily, she had a sense of humor about it. Which is really all you can do (except wait).
4. Britney Spears
When it comes to having a sense of humor about potential humiliation, Britney Spears is THE ONE. As with most spray tan lovers, she's fallen upon a bottle that was a bit too orange for her taste.
5. Lindsay Lohan
Because Lindsay Lohan has deleted all her Instagram photos on multiple occasions, it's slightly harder to show off her tanning fails. But she has also fallen into the trap of too much orange for her own good.
6. Christina Aguilera
Few musicians have personified the dangers of too much tanning as much as Christina Aguilera during her Dirrty phase.
7. Paris Hilton
To be fair, piling on the tanner is an essential part of Paris Hilton's #brand, but she still falls into solidarity with Gomez.
8. Tara Reid
As with most of the women on this list, Tara Reid is a national treasure. But even national treasures can OD on some liquid sun.
9. Lady Gaga
With Lady Gaga, it feels a teensy bit different since she goes full performance art with her looks. But nonetheless, the spray tan has made a haunting appearance multiple times.
10. Brooke Hogan
Brooke Hogan has a deep dedication to her tan, and as with most dedicated folks, there are times when it gets a bit too deep.
Hopefully, if you read this all the way through, you know it wasn't compiled in a mean-spirited fashion. This list is meant as proof that spray tanning, no matter how rich or famous you are, always comes with the risk of streaking or overdoing it. Gomez is far from alone.