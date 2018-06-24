25 rare celebrity throwback photos from the best Instagram account on the internet.

As is the nature of celebrity culture, the most accessible photos of famous people tend to be highly manicured posed shots dictated by PR teams and professional stylists.
While I certainly have a curious spot for the gaudy artistry of commercial photoshoots and red carpet shots, I'm a way bigger sucker for the candid everyday shots that humanize the stars. After all, despite all the illuminati rumors celebrities are JUST LIKE US, they are also bumbling meat-bags figuring it all out!
The fabulous Instagram account Velvet Coke is doing some deep investigative photojournalism with its dedication to curating rarely seen throwback photos of celebrities.
You certainly don't have to take my word for it though, just let these 25 throwback pictures do the talking for themselves.
1. Young Gwen Stefani with her hair up in curlers.
2. This picture of Carla Bruni smooching Arno Klarsfield at Fashion Week.
3. Cher, slaying per usual in the 1970s.
4. Baby Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe in the midst of the NYC punk era.
5. Natalie Portman and David Spade looking completely on-brand in the 1990s.
6. This NSFW picture of Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth.
7. BABY NATALIE PORTMAN, once more.
8. Britney Spears during her return to Rolling Stone.
9. Mariah Carey shitting on Madonna in the 1990s.
10. Axl Rose bringing his iconic "Kill Your Idols" heat.
11. Halle Berry, somehow looking the same in the early 1990s because she never ages.
12. The Cure in the late 1980s, being swoon-worthy.
13. Christina Ricci being interviewed as a child.
14. Michael Jackson navigating some fangirling.
15. Mick and Bianca Jagger looking ready for the runway.
16. Heath Ledger in his own documentary.
17. Teenage Brooke Shields.
18. Drew Barrymore bringing out the big guns in the 1990s.
19. BABY LEONARDO DICAPRIO.
20. Kate Moss rocking pink hair for Versace.
21. Anna Nicole Smith dealing with her devoted fans.
22. Angelina Jolie showing her heart.
23. The very first picture of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston as a couple.
24. Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton slumming it at Popeyes.
25. Beyonce, in the age of belly button rings.