25 rare celebrity throwback photos from the best Instagram account on the internet.

As is the nature of celebrity culture, the most accessible photos of famous people tend to be highly manicured posed shots dictated by PR teams and professional stylists.

While I certainly have a curious spot for the gaudy artistry of commercial photoshoots and red carpet shots, I'm a way bigger sucker for the candid everyday shots that humanize the stars. After all, despite all the illuminati rumors celebrities are JUST LIKE US, they are also bumbling meat-bags figuring it all out!

The fabulous Instagram account Velvet Coke is doing some deep investigative photojournalism with its dedication to curating rarely seen throwback photos of celebrities.

You certainly don't have to take my word for it though, just let these 25 throwback pictures do the talking for themselves.

1. Young Gwen Stefani with her hair up in curlers.