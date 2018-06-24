25 rare celebrity throwback photos from the best Instagram account on the internet.

25 rare celebrity throwback photos from the best Instagram account on the internet.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 24, 2018@7:45 PM
Advertising

As is the nature of celebrity culture, the most accessible photos of famous people tend to be highly manicured posed shots dictated by PR teams and professional stylists.

While I certainly have a curious spot for the gaudy artistry of commercial photoshoots and red carpet shots, I'm a way bigger sucker for the candid everyday shots that humanize the stars. After all, despite all the illuminati rumors celebrities are JUST LIKE US, they are also bumbling meat-bags figuring it all out!

The fabulous Instagram account Velvet Coke is doing some deep investigative photojournalism with its dedication to curating rarely seen throwback photos of celebrities.

You certainly don't have to take my word for it though, just let these 25 throwback pictures do the talking for themselves.

1. Young Gwen Stefani with her hair up in curlers.

Advertising

2. This picture of Carla Bruni smooching Arno Klarsfield at Fashion Week.

Carla Bruni with boyfriend Arno Klarsfeld during fashion week, Milan, 1994.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

3. Cher, slaying per usual in the 1970s.

Cher on “The Sonny And Cher Comedy Hour", 1974. This outfit!!

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

Advertising

4. Baby Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe in the midst of the NYC punk era.

Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe photographed by Kate Simon in 1977.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

5. Natalie Portman and David Spade looking completely on-brand in the 1990s.

@davidspade you look fabulous (MTV Movie awards, 1996)

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

6. This NSFW picture of Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth.

Advertising

7. BABY NATALIE PORTMAN, once more.

Natalie Portman shows a funny personal video on The Oprah Winfrey show, 1999.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

8. Britney Spears during her return to Rolling Stone.

9. Mariah Carey shitting on Madonna in the 1990s.

Mariah Carey shades Madonna in 1995.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

Advertising

10. Axl Rose bringing his iconic "Kill Your Idols" heat.

Axl with his legendary “Kill your idols” tee during the UYI tour.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

11. Halle Berry, somehow looking the same in the early 1990s because she never ages.

12. The Cure in the late 1980s, being swoon-worthy.

The Cure in Paris, 1986.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

Advertising

13. Christina Ricci being interviewed as a child.

9 year old Christina Ricci interviewed in 1990.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

14. Michael Jackson navigating some fangirling.

A Michael Jackson fan jumps on stage during his concert in Münich, 1997.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

15. Mick and Bianca Jagger looking ready for the runway.

Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger photographed by Leni Riefenstahl, 1974.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

Advertising

16. Heath Ledger in his own documentary.

Heath Ledger and his camera. (clip from the documentary I Am Heath)

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

17. Teenage Brooke Shields.

18. Drew Barrymore bringing out the big guns in the 1990s.

Drew Barrymore in a promotional shoot for Bad Girls (1994)

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

Advertising

19. BABY LEONARDO DICAPRIO.

Baby Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom Irmelin and dad George.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

20. Kate Moss rocking pink hair for Versace.

21. Anna Nicole Smith dealing with her devoted fans.

Anna Nicole Smith with paparazzi and fans, 1993.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

Advertising

22. Angelina Jolie showing her heart.

Angelina Jolie cries during an interview talking about a shot kid.

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

23. The very first picture of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston as a couple.

24. Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton slumming it at Popeyes.

Advertising

25. Beyonce, in the age of belly button rings.

Beyoncé photographed by Judson Baker (2003).

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc