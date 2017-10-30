This hero stopped her high school teacher's sexual harassment using just chalk.

On the heels of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the #MeToo campaign, more and more women are coming forward with their stories of sexual harassment. Some are devastating, others are disturbing, all are infuriating. But this one, from a woman on Twitter who goes by @JodiesJumpsuit, also has a thrill of victory.

Jodie shared the story of her high school teacher, who *shudder* liked to press his genitals to the desks of his female students. Rather than report him or confront him, Jodie took matters into her own hands. She tells the whole story best herself:

So when I was in high school long ago there was this one male teacher who would walk around the class and rest his junk, through his pants, on the edge of your desk, if you were a girl. — geodie’s geoumpsuit (@JodiesJumpsuit) October 29, 2017

He wore a uniform of khakis and unbuttoned polo shirts with his greying chest hair puffing through the front and he’d always be playing with chalk. — geodie’s geoumpsuit (@JodiesJumpsuit) October 29, 2017

He didn’t particularly like our class, the one just before lunch, and we didn’t particularly like him. The junk resting only aggravated it. — geodie’s geoumpsuit (@JodiesJumpsuit) October 29, 2017

How to deal with it was a bit of trouble, because what teenager wants to acknowledge their teacher’s balls on their desk? Or on someone else’s? To that teacher? Or another teacher? — geodie’s geoumpsuit (@JodiesJumpsuit) October 29, 2017

"I am not the hero of this story, I am merely the one who decided to play a trick," she wrote. "The real heroes are the ones who pointed out what was happening to the rest of the class." Although not everyone in the class (aka the boys) believed that the harassment was planned and occurring, Jodie took it upon herself to resolve the situation or at least get a bit of payback.