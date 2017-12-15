Charlottesville Nazi who killed Heather Heyer is charged with first degree murder.

James Alex Fields Jr., the neo-nazi who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters, injured 35 people and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been charged with first degree murder.

Fields drove his Dodge Charger directly into a crowd of counter-protesters at the white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally back in August, leaving dozens of people injured and Heyer dead, after which he quickly fled the scene.

The Unite the Right rally was thrown to protest the removal of a Confederate Robert E. Lee statue and Fields reportedly drove all the way out from Ohio to attend. Authorities quickly caught him after the rally and charged him with second degree murder, but now, his charges have been changed to first degree.

#BREAKING: James Fields, Jr. is now facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Heather Heyer. https://t.co/eaQrv8bo2Y — CBS19 News (@CBS19News) December 14, 2017

If convicted, this charge would put Fields in jail for life, whereas a second-degree charges would have put him away for 30-40 years. Fields has been in jail the past four months, and will face a grand jury for the murder of Heyer on December 18.

Many are hoping Fields will face conviction and serve as a cautionary tale for other white supremacists.