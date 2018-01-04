This chart detailing 'what Americans say vs. what they mean' will make you feel called out.

In most countries, it's pretty run-of-the-mill to use hyperbolic language during small talk or mundane conversations. However, America takes the cake (and eats it too) when it comes to abusing long-term use of exaggerated phrases that don't reflect our actual feelings.

One might even say that we (Americans) are THE BEST at consistently using excessive adjectives to describe fairly dull experiences.

So, when Tyler Oakley posted a chart on Twitter detailing "what Americans say vs. what they mean," it felt a little too on the nose.

this is too real pic.twitter.com/geic4V1gaJ — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 3, 2018

A lot of people on Twitter felt called out.

Some generous Twitter souls felt it was their patriotic duty to add a few missing words and phrases to the chart.

I studied teaching English in Germany for a tad bit (I'm American) and I did a presentation on American Customs with a group of individuals. One was from Malaysia who had studied in the US. It bothered her so much that when people said "We'll get together soon," they didn't. 😟 — Theoretically Knowledgeable (@Theoreticallyyy) January 4, 2018

Since I've been home, things like that bother me. Why say "Let's stay in touch" or "I'll talk to you soon" when you do not intend to. It's okay to say "It was nice seeing you" and leave, if that's what you really feel. Americans, get it together!! 🤪 — Theoretically Knowledgeable (@Theoreticallyyy) January 4, 2018

One up! (I can't remember where I saw this)

Californians:

no, yeah= yes

Yeah, no= no

No, yeah, forsure= 100% definitely — Lilli (@LilCee_22) January 3, 2018

And New Zealanders though here it's more:

"Yeah-nah... yeah... nah."

This can mean 'yes' or 'no'. — Tracy C (@TracyCollins13) January 3, 2018

Funny and true. How about:

Interesting: don't bother me

Just a second: a few minutes

Just a minute: less than an hour — Mark Schiefelbein (@mschiefelbein) January 4, 2018

Pretty much. Also, if I say something is "interesting", it means I hate it. If I actually find something interesting, you will know. Why do we do this?! https://t.co/XYNMyBs83m — Chloe Leadbetter (@Mediamusings12) January 4, 2018

They missed a super important one: when you're in public and you tell someone "excuse me" it means "GTFO of my way". https://t.co/4x4QNC1I0o — Jon Stokes (@jonst0kes) January 4, 2018

Reminds me of this one for Brits... pic.twitter.com/ewo5eZSXVB — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) January 4, 2018

Communicating with others every day of our lives is hard work, particularly when there are matters of etiquette, job stability and social standing to take into consideration. It's hardly surprising that it's normal for Americans (and people in general) to exaggerate and skew positive in speech, but the visuals of this chart do successfully poke a bit of fun at our habitual overemphasis. In summation, this Twitter thread is absolutely fabulous.