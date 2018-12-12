This chart claiming moms shouldn't work is going viral because everyone hates it.

If you're not already familiar, scrolling the Facebook page The Transformed Wife feels like climbing into a time machine. The page is dedicated to discussing what it means to be a Christian woman - and more specifically a Christian wife and mother.
The about section earnestly reads:
"Learning about marriage, raising children, homemaking, and being a godly woman who desires to be transformed into the image of Christ!"
This in itself isn't particularly off putting, there are plenty of religious pages dedicated to discussing parenting and familial roles. However, some of the actual content being promoted by The Transformed Wife has set the internet on fire.
Most recently, the page posted a handwritten chart weighing the pros and cons of working mothers and stay at home moms. The chart header asks the cringe-inducing question "should mother have careers" and then proceeds to conclude that working a job make women feel like their life is falling apart, while staying at home will provide a fulfilling life.
The chart has quickly gone viral with women on both sides of the chart correcting its reductive conclusions.
For one, this chart seems to undermine how extremely exhausting being a stay at home mom is. It's a full-time childcare duty in itself, so the assertions that women will have time to make meals from scratch, plan fun weekend getaways, and have a more fulfilled sex life are naive at best, and insulting at worst.
Plus, on top of completely whittling down a mother's career ambitions into some sort of spirit sucking act of selfishness, the chart completely ignores our current economy, and how many families can't afford to be one income households.
The chart's deeply antiquated sexism and heavy mom-shaming was so bad that people across every spectrum of faith and gender were enraged. A Christian women commented to call out the chart's judgemental nature, dads joked about the double standard, and moms were quick to point out how the chart places full responsibility on mothers while letting dads get off without a hitch.
I think it's safe to say that this chart touched and affected A LOT of people, just not in the way it was intended to.