This chart claiming moms shouldn't work is going viral because everyone hates it.

If you're not already familiar, scrolling the Facebook page The Transformed Wife feels like climbing into a time machine. The page is dedicated to discussing what it means to be a Christian woman - and more specifically a Christian wife and mother.

The about section earnestly reads:

"Learning about marriage, raising children, homemaking, and being a godly woman who desires to be transformed into the image of Christ!"

This in itself isn't particularly off putting, there are plenty of religious pages dedicated to discussing parenting and familial roles. However, some of the actual content being promoted by The Transformed Wife has set the internet on fire.

Most recently, the page posted a handwritten chart weighing the pros and cons of working mothers and stay at home moms. The chart header asks the cringe-inducing question "should mother have careers" and then proceeds to conclude that working a job make women feel like their life is falling apart, while staying at home will provide a fulfilling life.