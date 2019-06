Chernobyl thirst traps are the hot new Instagram trend.

Step aside, Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale party. There's a new tone-deaf way to celebrate a prestigious TV show in town!

Instagram influencers are flocking to the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Pripyat, Ukraine, where thousands of people lost their lives after an explosion at a power plant on April 26, 1986.

Up to 200,000 people are said to have died from the accident and its residual radiation, which has rendered the town uninhabitable for the 33 years since the tragedy. Nothing is sexier than nuclear safety.

It wasn't until 2011 when the site was declared safe to visit, and the HBO miniseries has Crazy Rich Russians heading to the former Soviet Union to pay their respects and get those likes.

According to The Washington Post, Pripyat saw a 30% spike in tourist bookings since the HBO show premiered.

One of those visitors is a model who decided to show off her skin that was NOT burned off in a fire. Weird flex, but okay.