Child-free aunt asks if she's wrong to invite SIL's kids on trip without their parents.

Being the "cool aunt" or "fun uncle" when you don't have children of your own is a badge of honor, but it's important to set realistic expectations about your contribution with your siblings and in-laws...

Taking the kids for a weekend is fun for everyone, but providing an all-expenses paid trip for the whole family just because you chose not to have kids is crossing a line. So, when a conflicted child-free aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not her SIL is entitled to a free vacation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my SIL I'll take her kids to Disney World but not her?