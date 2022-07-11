Child-free aunt asks if she's wrong to invite SIL's kids on trip without their parents.

Taking the kids for a weekend is fun for everyone, but providing an all-expenses paid trip for the whole family just because you chose not to have kids is crossing a line. So, when a conflicted child-free aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not her SIL is entitled to a free vacation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
So my husband and I are child-free and more well off than most of our siblings. We bought a house young, have steady careers, and minimal expenses. We enjoy being child-free but I am also very fond of my nieces and nephew ( 4 nieces and 1 nephew from varying siblings on my husband and I's sides) and have worked to be a part of all of their lives.