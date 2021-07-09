Child-free employee asks if it was wrong to complain to HR about covering for single mom.

Many people who previously worked in offices before the COVID-19 pandemic learned during quarantine that they much prefer working from home.

No longer having to wake up when the sunrises in order to commute on a crowded train, being able to spend more time with family or pets, avoiding most office drama by only communicating over email and the occasional Zoom call--unless you're the office social butterfly, working from home can be a dream.

Still, even when you're working in your sweatpants from bed, you're still working. Caring for children or doing household chores can be impossible when you're still navigating multiple phone calls and projects. So, when a frustrated employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not they were wrong to inadvertently cause a single mom to go into the office instead of comfortably working from home, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for going to the HR about being forced to go to the office instead of another coworker because she is a single mom?