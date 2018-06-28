This child’s salty response to a homework assignment has the internet in stitches.

Whether we admit it or not, most of us have at one point felt possessive of something we loved. Maybe you found solace in a specific band during high school, and then felt deep anger when the kids who bullied you got into it three years later. Perhaps you have a favorite hole-in-the-wall restaurant that you'd hate to see get run over with the wrong (see: annoying) clientele.

Whatever it is, we all have areas where we revert to 2-year-olds yelling MINE.

Since most of us have ways of concealing these forms of possessiveness in adulthood, it can be amusing to witness the unbridled ways children express this feeling of "MINE" (when it's in word-form and not daily tantrum).

When the Twitter user Laura (@Mum_Reader) shared her 6-year-old's salty homework answer, adults across the internet heavily related to his feelings.

A tiny piece of writing, all about the love of books and reading ...from my son’s homework when he was six. #NationalWritingDay pic.twitter.com/ppYQZoSjoN — Laura (@Mum_Reader) June 27, 2018

Here's the 6-year-old's favorite book in question: