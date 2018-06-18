7 ways to stop feeling useless and help kids imprisoned at the border.

Since instituting its "zero-tolerance protocol" just six weeks ago, the Trump administration has separated 2,000 children from their parents at the US border. When families seeking asylum enter the United States by crossing the border illegally, the government takes the parents to be criminally prosecuted and detains the children in former Walmarts.
Here are the pictures the government themselves released to represent the situation.
Got them from @CBP.— Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 17, 2018
The first photos since zero tolerance was announced inside the largest Border Patrol processing station in US — McAllen’s Ursula.
This is where we toured today.
They say it’s where more kids are separated from their parents than anywhere else in the US. pic.twitter.com/yMsAo1vMKd
It sounds like a human rights disaster, because it is.
If you're looking ways to support the hundreds of migrant children and their families, here are organizations doing work on the ground to support.
1. The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES)
The largest immigration non-profit in Texas, RAICES recently launched the Family Reunification Program to identify children in detention and reunite them with their parents.
A fundraiser is currently going viral on Facebook and is halfway to its 2.5 million dollar goal.
Join their webinar on Wednesday to learn what you can do in your own community.
RAICES has an online toolkit you can use to learn and educate others about what's happening to families.
2. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
The ACLU is famous for many things, including being the cause of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's fundraiser for President Trump's birthday last week.
The organization is addressing civil liberties issues including ICE and Border Patrol abuse and immigration policies. Every contribution bit helps.
3. Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)
KIND works to provide legal representation to unaccompanied immigrant and refugee children.
Learn about and donate to the organization here.
4. Asylum Seeker Advocacy Problem (ASAP)
ASAP works to prevent the deportation of refugees and asylum seekers and provides a rapid response team during crises such as this one.
5. Families Belong Together
A coalition lead by the group Women for Immigration, Families Belong Together has been organizing marches and rallies demanding an end to the separation of immigrant children from their families.
Put in your zipcode here to find an event near you.
6. Border Angels
Border Angels is a California-based nonprofit that advocates fo human rights, humane immigration reform, and social justice at the US-Mexico border. fund education initiatives, refugee support, and water drops on migrant paths in the California desert.
7. Call your elected officials!!!!!!!!!!!
Every single Democrat in the Senate has signed on to a bill to ban family separation.
If you have a Republican senator, urge them to support HELP Separated Children Act and the
Here's a helpful list to help you find your representative's digits.