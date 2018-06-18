7 ways to stop feeling useless and help kids imprisoned at the border.

Since instituting its "zero-tolerance protocol" just six weeks ago, the Trump administration has separated 2,000 children from their parents at the US border. When families seeking asylum enter the United States by crossing the border illegally, the government takes the parents to be criminally prosecuted and detains the children in former Walmarts.

Here are the pictures the government themselves released to represent the situation.

Got them from @CBP.



The first photos since zero tolerance was announced inside the largest Border Patrol processing station in US — McAllen’s Ursula.



This is where we toured today.



They say it’s where more kids are separated from their parents than anywhere else in the US. pic.twitter.com/yMsAo1vMKd — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 17, 2018

It sounds like a human rights disaster, because it is.

If you're looking ways to support the hundreds of migrant children and their families, here are organizations doing work on the ground to support.

On behalf of the famlies we can serve thanks to your generosity, we say THANK YOU. We will keep fighting. We will keep working. You make it possible. #EndFamilySeparation #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/0wzHYPurfj pic.twitter.com/FbOVqgt7Lv — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 18, 2018

The largest immigration non-profit in Texas, RAICES recently launched the Family Reunification Program to identify children in detention and reunite them with their parents.

A fundraiser is currently going viral on Facebook and is halfway to its 2.5 million dollar goal.