Chloe Grace Moretz addresses the time Kim Kardashian shaded her. #TeamChloe

Have no fear my friends, I am here to fill you in on the beef between actress Chloe Grace Moretz and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. Because I know many of you busy yourselves with family time, cultivating yourself with books, or engaging in other worthwhile activities, I have graciously decided to bless you with context for this exchange of shade.

Back in 2016, when many of us were still doe-eyed children who believed Trump could never be president, Moretz made a tweet in response to one of Kardashian's nudes.

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL pic.twitter.com/UlSLZb1fp1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 7, 2016

@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than- — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 7, 2016

"I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than," Moretz wrote.

While the tweet from Moretz didn't explicitly shade Kardashian, the reality star interpreted it as slut shaming and hypocritical.