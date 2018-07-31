Chloe Grace Moretz addresses the time Kim Kardashian shaded her. #TeamChloe

Have no fear my friends, I am here to fill you in on the beef between actress Chloe Grace Moretz and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. Because I know many of you busy yourselves with family time, cultivating yourself with books, or engaging in other worthwhile activities, I have graciously decided to bless you with context for this exchange of shade.
Back in 2016, when many of us were still doe-eyed children who believed Trump could never be president, Moretz made a tweet in response to one of Kardashian's nudes.
"I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than," Moretz wrote.
While the tweet from Moretz didn't explicitly shade Kardashian, the reality star interpreted it as slut shaming and hypocritical.
"Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. Your nylon cover is cute boo," Kardashian wrote.
For reference, Moretz did appear on the December/January 2016 cover of Nylon wearing what appears to be nothing sans a jacket draped over her shoulder. It was later clarified that she's wearing a bodysuit underneath. Either way, Kardashian's response didn't seek to engage with Moretz' tweet, but rather to cast shade.
Later, in an interview with Glamour, Moretz opened up about Kardashian’s response to her tweet:
My mom took the most offense to it because it was girl-on-girl hate, and Kim didn’t come back with an educated response on body confidence. It was aggressive, and also it was incorrect. I don’t have 45 million followers or a TV show that follows my life. But people know who I am. I pride myself on having opinions, and I don’t express them in snarky ways toward people.
Now, the lineage of this beef takes a leap forward to Valentines Day 2018, when Kardashian sent valentines to her haters. The valentines in question were Kardashian's new Kimoji fragrances.
As you can see in this video, Moretz made it onto Kardashian's column of haters.
Fast forward to the present, 2018, Moretz recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote her upcoming film The Miseducation of Cameron Post.
During the call-in portion of the show, the caller Elizabeth from Chicago asked Moretz: "I want to know, what did you do with the Kim Kardashian Valentine’s Day perfume that you received?"
The actress' response was basically one big shrug emoji, it's deeply apparent she gives no fucks about the feud.
"I never saw it. I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They’re like, ‘They sent this so we just kept this.’ I was like, ‘OK. Cool.’ But...Thanks?”
That, my friends, is how you shut it down.