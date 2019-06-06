Chris Evans destroyed the men behind the 'straight pride' parade. Captain America to the rescue.

In case you missed it, a group of men in Boston known by the group name Super Happy Fun America are proposing a "Straight Pride Parade" for the end of August, and because they filed a discrimination case (deep irony) for permission to fly their Straight Pride flag, it looks like it may actually happen.

It’s LGBT pride month, but three guys in Boston want a permit for a "Straight Pride" parade https://t.co/ZREEWNn44m — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 4, 2019

Understandably, everyone and their mother has been roasting the concept and how innately self-pitying and privileged it is.

I’d imagine a straight pride parade to be something like this but in the worst way? pic.twitter.com/j3Kal4ueOq — libby (@1ibby) June 4, 2019

A handful of celebrities emerged from their golden Hollywood hot tubs to tweet their support of the LGBTQIA community, while expressing deep eye rolls at the concept of "Straight Pride."

One of the most notable of the celebrity clap-backs came from none other than heartthrob Chris Evans, aka Captain America, who laid into the deep homophobia and insecurities required to throw a Straight Pride parade.

In his tweets, Evans roasted how a deep fear of finding any men attractive can lead to the most homophobic of behaviors, and that it's deeply apparent these men are woefully disconnected from their own feelings.