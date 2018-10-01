Chris Evans threw major shade at Kanye West for his MAGA rant. People are here for it.

Chris Evans has proved to be the literal Captain of America after slamming Kanye West for his private jet tweet (#relatable) featuring a Make America Great Again Hat.
We probably didn't need Chris Evans to prove that Kanye doesn't read books (the news, directions, or anything that doesn't mention Kanye) considering Kayne is constantly reminding us himself, but Twitter was very into the shade.
This isn't the first time Chris Evans has stepped up to bat to prevent the low-key total destruction of our country. He previously spoke out again David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and white nationalist.
Of course, none of Chris Evans' heroic actions prevented Captain Kanye from bringing his favorite MAGA hat to Saturday Night Live. After an acid-trip inspired performance where he dressed as a water bottle (?) reminiscent of my Quizno's Subs uniform, he proceeded to go off on a poorly planned pro-trump rant.
Of course, he was booed and cut off for time, while the cast of SNL stood uncomfortably behind him like a bridal party when the maid of honor is giving a very awkward drunken speech.
Thankfully the second half of #TeamChrisTakesKanye, Chris Rock, was there to record the rant on Instagram, interjecting the nonsense with a defeated, "Jesus."
Kanye, are you ok? Maybe Chris Evans needs to give him a hug...