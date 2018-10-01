Chris Evans threw major shade at Kanye West for his MAGA rant. People are here for it.

Chris Evans has proved to be the literal Captain of America after slamming Kanye West for his private jet tweet (#relatable) featuring a Make America Great Again Hat.

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

We probably didn't need Chris Evans to prove that Kanye doesn't read books (the news, directions, or anything that doesn't mention Kanye) considering Kayne is constantly reminding us himself, but Twitter was very into the shade.

This isn't the first time Chris Evans has stepped up to bat to prevent the low-key total destruction of our country. He previously spoke out again David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and white nationalist.