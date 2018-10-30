Oh sh*t! People are losing it over Chris Evans’ disgustingly on-point Trump burn.

Chris Evans has really been taking his role of Captain America seriously lately.
Realizing the power of a celebrity's influence on public opinion, Evans has previously used his fame to help combat the hypocrisy of Trump. While Evans has never been afraid about speaking out against the actions of President Trump before, yesterday he took his opposition one step further.
Evans' most brutal assessment of Trump's work started with this Tweet:
Trump's attack on "fake news" (or rather, any news that he doesn't agree with) has seemingly been the main platform of his administration. However, a president urging his country not to trust the media is a low-key super dangerous attack on freedom of speech. Staying informed empowers voters, but it seems like Trump would rather keep everyone in the dark.
Evans responded to Trump's tweet with a beautifully sarcastic rant:
If only our president would stop kicking beehives!
Of course, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump, by attempting to explain that he is just trying to heal our country. It was then that Captain America responded:
Evans is not messing around anymore and the internet is into it:
Keep fighting the good fight, Chris!