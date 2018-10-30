Oh sh*t! People are losing it over Chris Evans’ disgustingly on-point Trump burn.

Chris Evans has really been taking his role of Captain America seriously lately.

Realizing the power of a celebrity's influence on public opinion, Evans has previously used his fame to help combat the hypocrisy of Trump. While Evans has never been afraid about speaking out against the actions of President Trump before, yesterday he took his opposition one step further.

Evans' most brutal assessment of Trump's work started with this Tweet:

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Trump's attack on "fake news" (or rather, any news that he doesn't agree with) has seemingly been the main platform of his administration. However, a president urging his country not to trust the media is a low-key super dangerous attack on freedom of speech. Staying informed empowers voters, but it seems like Trump would rather keep everyone in the dark.