Chris Hardwick denies ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra's sexual abuse allegations: 'I was blindsided by her post.'

On Thursday the actress Chloe Dykstra penned an essay detailing her alleged emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of ex-boyfriend Chris Hardwick.
The Medium post revealed a set of strict rules Hardwick forced her to live by, which included barring her from talking to him in public or having male friendships, and detailed the ways in which he threatened his way into having sex with her.
Just hours after her post made the rounds, Hardwick responded in a statement published on Deadline in which he denied abuse allegations and claimed he was "blindsided by her post."
He wrote:
"I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argues — even shouted at each other — but I loved her and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her."
Hardwick continued his statement by describing the nature of their breakup and separation, conveniently deflecting the statement to center on her unfaithfulness.
"When we were living together, I found out that Chloe had cheated on me, and I ended the relationship. For several weeks after we broke up, she asked to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, ‘build a life’ with me and told me that I was ‘the one,’ but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful."
He then ended the statement with a classic statement about how his proximity to women, as a husband and future father, absolves him from the possibility of being an abuser or mysoginist.
"I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. l was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women."
Sadly, this brand of denial and faux concern feels very, very familiar.