Chris Hardwick denies ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra's sexual abuse allegations: 'I was blindsided by her post.'

On Thursday the actress Chloe Dykstra penned an essay detailing her alleged emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of ex-boyfriend Chris Hardwick.

Please take the time to read this, it concerns the person I love most in the world, the bravest I know. Please learn from it and understand how easy it it to end up here. https://t.co/4Djt8D6OEE — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) June 15, 2018

The Medium post revealed a set of strict rules Hardwick forced her to live by, which included barring her from talking to him in public or having male friendships, and detailed the ways in which he threatened his way into having sex with her.

I quietly posted an article today, unlisted on Medium. It clearly made the rounds. I’m overwhelmed and I want to thank all of you for your support and kind words- they mean so much to me. I may take some time off the internet, please know your support means everything to me. — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) June 15, 2018

Just hours after her post made the rounds, Hardwick responded in a statement published on Deadline in which he denied abuse allegations and claimed he was "blindsided by her post."

Chris Hardwick’s statement has the classic three D’s: Downplay what happened in the relationship, Deflect with accusations (in this case infidelity), and Deny that abuse (specifically sexual) ever took place. — Z A C K L E M O R E 🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@Zack_or_Xtina) June 16, 2018

He wrote: