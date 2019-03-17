Chris Hemsworth accidentally posted a thirst trap and we're not mad about it.

This goes without saying, but Chris Hemsworth is daddy. He has a body sculpted by the gods, a face that resembles a god, and he plays a god named Thor. Plus he's Australian, so.

Anyway, now that we're all in agreement about Chris Hemsworth's perfection, let's talk about some important news that involves him and his ass. Hemsworth has been posting photos of himself with adorable creatures in the wild from his visit to Rottnest Island, Australia. Needless to say, this is the content we don't deserve but thank the gods of the internet for. We stan.

Twitter user @evanrosskatz pointed out that one of Hemsworth's posts displayed the actor absolutely slaying a back arch.

Chris Hemsworth befriended a tiny marsupial, a macropod in the kangaroo and wallaby family? Cool. Let’s talk about that back arch cause I have question! pic.twitter.com/FUV9im05F8 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2019

Naturally, others chimed in.