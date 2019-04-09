Chris Hemsworth's scary story about sneaking daughter on rollercoaster proves height requirements matter.

There are so many handsome men named Chris dominating Hollywood right now you'd need an actual graph to keep them all in order. To make matters even more difficult, there is a trinity of actors named Chris in the Marvel cinematic universe alone: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.
Luckily, for your brain, this article is only about one of the handsome men named Chris, the one and only Thor aka Chris Hemsworth.
For those unaware, Hemsworth has three children with his wife, the Spanish film producer Elsa Pataky. Their eldest, India, is 6-years-old, and Sasha and Tristan are both 5-years-old.
During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel, Hemsworth shared a terrifying story about a recent trip to Disneyland with his family.
Basically, when Hemsworth realized India wasn't tall enough to go on the ride with him, he took matters into his own hands. But there are reasons for height restrictions, so it quickly went south.
"She was really upset and I was like, 'Nah, forget this, come here.' So, I grabbed a couple of Snickers bars and things and slammed them in the back of her shoe under her heel. So, we're sitting in the chair and this thing is, I dunno, hundreds of feet high and whatever. We're at the top and I'm looking at her and she's strapped in and the seat is massive on her. It gets worse."
He then detailed how he witnessed India almost slip out of her massive seat when the rollercoaster started rapidly moving downwards, and he kept her in place with his hand. He laughed about how, in retrospect, he realized why the height restrictions were in place, but assured Kimmel she is okay.
"So, don't do that. She's fine, she's well. I'm her hero."
Fans of Hemsworth have been shaking their heads at the position he put his daughter in, while simultaneously feeling impressed about his quick action on the ride.
The best part of watching Hemsworth tell the story is the horrified looks on both Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson's faces.
You can watch the full interview here for more stories of Avengers' actors being just as absurd off the set: