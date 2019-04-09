Chris Hemsworth's scary story about sneaking daughter on rollercoaster proves height requirements matter.

There are so many handsome men named Chris dominating Hollywood right now you'd need an actual graph to keep them all in order. To make matters even more difficult, there is a trinity of actors named Chris in the Marvel cinematic universe alone: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.

Luckily, for your brain, this article is only about one of the handsome men named Chris, the one and only Thor aka Chris Hemsworth.

For those unaware, Hemsworth has three children with his wife, the Spanish film producer Elsa Pataky. Their eldest, India, is 6-years-old, and Sasha and Tristan are both 5-years-old.

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel, Hemsworth shared a terrifying story about a recent trip to Disneyland with his family.

Basically, when Hemsworth realized India wasn't tall enough to go on the ride with him, he took matters into his own hands. But there are reasons for height restrictions, so it quickly went south.