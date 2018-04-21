Chris Pratt finally opened up about his divorce from Anna Faris. Gather around.

The world stood still on the day we all found out Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were splitting up.
Obviously, divorce is painful and difficult enough to navigate without hoards of fans obsessing and speculating over the details. Even so, the news left many wondering: HOW could they do this to us?! They're both so funny and beautiful and fed hope to the idea of love and couples stay together.
For all observable purposes, the months following their split have been fairly drama free. This is good news for their mental health and the sake of their 5-year-old son Jack.
Still though, the weeping public has still been curious about how they're doing amidst the split.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pratt opened up a bit about the divorce.
"Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”
This feels like a very healthy way to look at it.
Back in August, a source close to the couple told TMZ they were splitting because Pratt's career was taking him all over the world, and Faris wanted to settle down in LA and grow their family. After trying to make things work for awhile, they finally decided the healthiest move was to part ways.
All things considered, it seems both of them are making lemonade from the situation.