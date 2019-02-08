Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to Chrissy Teigen's historic invitation. The internet can end now.

Sorry, Avengers: Endgame.

There's a new highly anticipated crossover event, and it doesn't join The Avengers with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but unites Twitter's favorite civilian clapback queen with the holder of the title in the House of Representatives.

That's right, Chrissy Teigen tweeted about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and it instantly went viral, because the supermodel had never been more relatable.

Teigen retweeted the viral video of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez using her rhetorical skills to illuminate the rampant corruption in the American political system, demonstrating that she is as good at Congressional hearings as she is on Twitter.

Oh my god. This is just sensational. Please watch and retweet. pic.twitter.com/ackPHwAUce — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 7, 2019

Calling her her hero (that's a lot of "her" for one sentence), Teigen invited AOC over to her house to watch the Grammys with the Legend family.

John and Chrissy are presumably skipping the Grammys this year because he already has so many.

@AOC hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2019

Rep. AOC, truly a public service, gave the people what they wanted at replied.