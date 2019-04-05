Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got matching tattoos and can't stop roasting themselves.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have given their world of fans yet another couple goal to gush over with their latest public display of affection: matching family tattoos. Of all of the Hollywood couples constantly thrust into the spotlight, they are a pair that seems genuinely secure in their love, and the new ink only compounds that sense of loving security.

On Thursday Teigen posted a photo of their matching tattoos on Instagram, each of which feature the family names in cursive.

Accordingly, Legend's tattoo says "Chrissy - Luna - Miles" and Teigen's says "John-Luna-Miles."

hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)



Thank you thank you… https://t.co/IF4WUcfeOP — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 4, 2019

Since getting the tattoos Teigen has been having fun joking about being a tattoo family who only identifies with other inked families.