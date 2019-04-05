Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got matching tattoos and can't stop roasting themselves.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have given their world of fans yet another couple goal to gush over with their latest public display of affection: matching family tattoos. Of all of the Hollywood couples constantly thrust into the spotlight, they are a pair that seems genuinely secure in their love, and the new ink only compounds that sense of loving security.
On Thursday Teigen posted a photo of their matching tattoos on Instagram, each of which feature the family names in cursive.
Accordingly, Legend's tattoo says "Chrissy - Luna - Miles" and Teigen's says "John-Luna-Miles."
Since getting the tattoos Teigen has been having fun joking about being a tattoo family who only identifies with other inked families.
As with any niche community you can imagine, there are legitimately families whose sole identity lies in the fact that they have tattoos, so there is plenty of source material for Teigen's new bit.
Her followers are fully on board, for both the wholesome matching tattoos and the ensuing jokes thereafter.
In fact, Teigen and Legend really committed to the bit by making a fake promo for their new reality show "Legends of Ink."
Suffice it to say, they are having a boatload of fun with their new status as a tattoo family and it shows.