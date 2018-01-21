Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby bump, and the internet can't look away.

Back in November, the model, Lip Sync Battle star, and voracious Twitter user Chrissy Teigen announced she was pregnant with her second child. Her throngs of fans and followers were overjoyed by the news, since John Legend and Teigen have been planning for a second child all along.

While she's teased her baby bump here and there, this weekend Teigen posted an Instagram photo that reveals her tummy in all its glory.

How does anyone look relaxed when they are GROWING A HUMAN BEING?!

Since the gender of the unborn child remains a mystery, several people online read into Teigen's "girls weekend" caption.

Does the pink outfit paired with the reference to a "girls weekend" equate a gender clue?! Or is everyone online obsessive and unhinged?! Perhaps, both.

Girls weekend - Quaker Hill, NY - 2018 https://t.co/2pQXXL3M5I — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2018

Regardless of whether the internet's gender theories are on point, fans are excited for the new baby.