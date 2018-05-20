Chrissy Teigen shared her baby son's first photo and name with her adoring fans.

Do you remember where YOU were when you found out Chrissy Teigen was pregnant with her second child?! The internet has been obsessing over Teigen's second pregnancy since first finding out, and now she has given birth to her baby boy!
Her and John Legend can now celebrate yet another offspring.
On Thursday, Teigen first announced the baby boy's arrival.
She was quick to let fans know that this birth was much physically easier on her than Luna.
He also apparently has the same nose as his older sister.
Finally, after a few long days of suspense, Teigen and Legend shared the first baby photo of their new boy, as well as his name.
"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" Teigen wrote.
Congratulations to Teigen, Legend and baby Luna on the new family addition!