Chrissy Teigen shared her baby son's first photo and name with her adoring fans.

Do you remember where YOU were when you found out Chrissy Teigen was pregnant with her second child?! The internet has been obsessing over Teigen's second pregnancy since first finding out, and now she has given birth to her baby boy!

Her and John Legend can now celebrate yet another offspring.

https://giphy.com/gifs/celebrity-grammys-popsugar-lBVCKEipBShbi

On Thursday, Teigen first announced the baby boy's arrival.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/996984651842437127

She was quick to let fans know that this birth was much physically easier on her than Luna.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/998008372166148097

He also apparently has the same nose as his older sister.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/997511887154692096

Finally, after a few long days of suspense, Teigen and Legend shared the first baby photo of their new boy, as well as his name.