Chrissy Teigen got the Backstreet Boys to finally settle the meaning of 'I Want It That Way.'

All of us have heard the song, and yet who among us can TRULY claim to understand the lyrics to the Backstreet Boys' song "I Want It That Way?!"

The popular Backstreet Boys' song makes it explicitly clear that the female subject is "my fire" and "my one desire."

But then matters start getting a bit hazy when the boy band croons:

"But we are two worlds apart Can't reach to your heart

When you say / I want it that way."

When she says, she wants it WHAT way?!

The confusion grows even more after the band sings again about the woman being "my fire" and "one desire" before returning to a lamentation about heartache and her wanting a mysterious "it" that way.