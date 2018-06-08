Chrissy Teigen reveals the best way to help someone suffering from depression.

The tragic news of globally beloved chef Anthony Bourdain's death has devastated people across the world. The 51-year-old writer, chef, and TV personality was found by his close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert in a hotel room in Paris, and his death was soon ruled a suicide.
In response to the news, many fans have been opening up about their own struggles with depression and suicidal ideation. Sadly, as a culture we still have a very long ways to go when it comes to fully understanding and destigmatizing the disease. Which is why these online discussions are in many ways crucial for progress.
Chrissy Teigen joined in the conversation and opened up about her personal experience with post-partum depression.
In her post, she shared the singular best way friends and family members can support someone with depression.
This particular tweet was presumably in response to the many posts urging depressed people to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255).
"In my deepest, darkest post-partum depression, I would have personally never called a phone number. If John or my doctor never reached out, I would have never even known. It really can be a lonely hole. Watch the people you love and don’t be afraid to speak up," Teigen wrote.
She followed it up by clarifying that suicide prevention hotlines are super important, but that making yourself emotionally available to loved ones dealing with depression is often more helpful than directing them towards a phone number.
Teigen's tweet inspired other moms on Twitter to share their experiences with post-partum depression.
One person even shared online resources for women dealing with post-partum.
Teigen's tweet also inspired conversation about how to empower kids to talk about mental health issues.
There is no singular way to deal with depression, oftentimes treatment involves a combination of therapy, medication, self-care (exercise/healthy eating), and a solid support system.
Nonetheless, it's key to remember that really, truly being emotionally available active listeners is a form of support that can legitimately lighten the load of a loved one.