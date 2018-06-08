Chrissy Teigen reveals the best way to help someone suffering from depression.

The tragic news of globally beloved chef Anthony Bourdain's death has devastated people across the world. The 51-year-old writer, chef, and TV personality was found by his close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert in a hotel room in Paris, and his death was soon ruled a suicide.

In response to the news, many fans have been opening up about their own struggles with depression and suicidal ideation. Sadly, as a culture we still have a very long ways to go when it comes to fully understanding and destigmatizing the disease. Which is why these online discussions are in many ways crucial for progress.

Chrissy Teigen joined in the conversation and opened up about her personal experience with post-partum depression.

In her post, she shared the singular best way friends and family members can support someone with depression.

This particular tweet was presumably in response to the many posts urging depressed people to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255).