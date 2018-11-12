Chrissy Teigen came for John Legend after a fan shared a raunchy pic from his single days.

It isn't shocking that Chrissy Teigen is being relatable as hell.

When a fan noticed a photo that she didn't like, she clapped back in the most Chrissy way.

Turns out John Legend (surprise!) used to be pretty popular with the ladies. So much so, in fact, that a textbook used him as an example of what we can only assume is...male confidence in courtship? A breakdown of how to be the king of the dance floor? An exploration of the straight male pursuit of female companionship via grinding?

@chrissyteigen so I’m reading something the teacher posted for my online class and...... @johnlegend 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ReSG4yITvr — trapquila (@trapquila) November 11, 2018

Teigen, of course, knows everything and not only saw the tweet, but responded.

I feel like we got in a fight over this 12 years ago and we weren’t even together https://t.co/Ar5HHrZ2GC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 11, 2018

Is there honestly anything more relatable than being jealous of the people your significant other was with before they met you? It's the most irrational but also very natural feeling and Chrissy, we've all been there. Nobody wants to see their partner grinding up on other girls whether it's a post you "accidentally" see on their Facebook memories page or a tweet a fan posts because you and your partner are famous as hell.