Chrissy Teigen weighs in on internet prank where parents throw cheese at their babies faces.

In case you missed it, there is a strange prank sweeping the internet right now alongside the hashtag #cheesed. The prank started when Twitter user @unclehxlmes tossed a slice of American cheese at a baby's face, and videotaped the reaction.

Since the original tweet, the hashtag has taken off and parents across the world have documented baby reactions to being #cheesed.

Of course, given the fact that throwing cheese at babies could upset or confuse them, and that the babies can't throw cheese back in the parents' faces, people are pretty split on whether the prank is fun or mildly cruel.