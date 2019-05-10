Chrissy Teigen weighs in on internet prank where parents throw cheese at their babies faces.

In case you missed it, there is a strange prank sweeping the internet right now alongside the hashtag #cheesed. The prank started when Twitter user @unclehxlmes tossed a slice of American cheese at a baby's face, and videotaped the reaction.
Since the original tweet, the hashtag has taken off and parents across the world have documented baby reactions to being #cheesed.
Of course, given the fact that throwing cheese at babies could upset or confuse them, and that the babies can't throw cheese back in the parents' faces, people are pretty split on whether the prank is fun or mildly cruel.
Interviewed for Inside Edition, Dr. Diane Hess said she thought that the prank could leave the children "nervous" or "fearful." "Why would you want to do that to a baby?," she said.
Now that the discussion is at full-speed, the patron saint of Twitter herself, Chrissy Teigen has weighed in with her thoughts. For her it's a no-go, mostly because her baby is so precious and helpless she'd be wracked with guilt.
Teigen's thread soon filled with people theorizing about how the #cheesed challenge would manifest in later parental/child dynamics.
More than a few people think Teigen should forgo cheesing baby Miles and instead get out the big cheddar guns for John Legend.
But also, a lot of parents used Teigen's thread as an opportunity to share videos of them cheesing their babies, and some of these babies are supremely unphased.
Others echoed Teigen's sentiments and had other, more suitable alternatives, like paying for strangers' meals or throwing cheese at dogs. Or just, letting babies be babies without confusing them more.
What do you think of the #cheesed trend, do you think it's borderline abusive or playful and fun?!