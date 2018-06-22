Chrissy Teigen just clapped back at a troll who called her ugly.

I will never fully understand what compels people to be mean to strangers on the internet. I understand the concept of taking out your anger on random people, but I thought that's what yelling at the television was for! Signing onto a social media account where people can track your sorry bullying ass down seems toxic for a few reasons. For one, WHY ARE YOU BEING A BULLY WHEN YOU COULD SCREAM AT YOUR TELEVISION?! For two, people will inevitably come for you and snatch up your sorry head.

Needless to say, a proper head-snatching is precisely what happened to a troll who tried Chrissy Teigen by insulting her looks.

Just, read this tweet:

thank u babsy beatz I am glad i did well for u last night pic.twitter.com/mUv77mKCkJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 22, 2018

In case you couldn't place the comment, at the bottom of Teigen's screenshot you can sip up some haterade from commenter BabsyBeatz.

"1st pic I've seen where CT doesn't look ugly," she wrote. As you can see in the above tweet, Teigen responded in kind, "Thank u babsy beatz i am glad i did well for u last night."