Chrissy Teigen flawlessly dragged a troll who body-shamed her at the Emmy’s.

In keeping to their true form, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continued their unbroken streak of being one of those Obnoxiously Hot Couples at the 2018 Emmys.

This has been a cornerstone of their appeal -- being two hot charming people who found each other and created two adorable children who will likely grow up to be equally beautiful.

In fact, baby Miles, who is just a few months old, is already a spitting image of his musician father (as well as the beloved cartoon Arthur).

The fact that Teigen and Legend manage to look conventionally hot and well-rested with a new baby is a true testament to the power of money and genetics.

Nonetheless, since the internet is rife with men who love to inspect women's bodies, a man on Twitter loudly speculated Teigen's post-baby body.