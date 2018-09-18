Chrissy Teigen flawlessly dragged a troll who body-shamed her at the Emmy’s.

In keeping to their true form, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continued their unbroken streak of being one of those Obnoxiously Hot Couples at the 2018 Emmys.
This has been a cornerstone of their appeal -- being two hot charming people who found each other and created two adorable children who will likely grow up to be equally beautiful.
In fact, baby Miles, who is just a few months old, is already a spitting image of his musician father (as well as the beloved cartoon Arthur).
The fact that Teigen and Legend manage to look conventionally hot and well-rested with a new baby is a true testament to the power of money and genetics.
Nonetheless, since the internet is rife with men who love to inspect women's bodies, a man on Twitter loudly speculated Teigen's post-baby body.
Teigen, and her loyal following, were very quick to shut him down and give him a thorough education of how women's bodies look after childbirth.
Several moms chimed in with anecdotes of people assuming they're still pregnant, years after giving birth.
While others pointed out the fact that it's never appropriate to ask whether a woman is pregnant based on her looks. If she is, it will inevitably come up.
Given the fact that Teigen is a former supermodel, deeply conventionally attractive, and financially privileged enough to dress and make herself up in the finest garments, it's pretty telling that even she's getting body-shamed.
This just serves as more evidence that the impossible beauty standards for women are, well, impossible no matter what. So we might as well just say "fuck it" and do what we want.