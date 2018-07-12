Chrissy Teigen's dad had the funniest reaction to John Legend's emmy nomination.

It doesn't matter how famous or successful you are, dads are going to dad. It's a scientific fact, and there's no point in fighting it. Eventually, most of us will find ourselves tacitly accepting the fact that dads STAY dad-ing.

When Chrissy Teigen texted her dad to let him know John Legend was nominated for two emmys, and has a very real possibility of getting an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), his response was the most dad text possible.

She even followed up the text to make sure he actually saw the huge news she shared, as of yet, there's no response.

Teigen's Twitter followers were quick to notice how classic dad the response (or lack therof) was.